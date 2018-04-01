Kelly Alves PAIN GAIN

It is complete. A valuable lesson was learnt and experienced. The mind is the strongest part of the body that is supported by your soul, which is lifted by God. You see, I completed an Ironman 70.3 in Puerto Rico and though I finished successfully, but not in the time I wanted, I was humbled at the end as the event itself was a challenge. I endured additional obstacles such as the blistering heat and strong winds that weakened my knees on the last ten miles of my ride. This placed me in a compromising position to face my hardest effort, the “RUN” on Ironman’s hardest half marathon distance in all of its 70.3 events.

When I started the first event,swimming 2,100 metres (according to Garmin), I focused on how I got here in the first place and started to think about my beautiful friend—Dr Jacqueline Pereira- Sabga was to blame. If she wasn’t so concerned with her ‘fas self’ about my health, then I probably wouldn’t have been here in the first place. You see, three years ago, she wanted me to do a full check-up because my weight was an alarming 285 lbs, along with other issues that I was experiencing at the time and as a result, my blood work was not desirable. This obviously landed me in the patient’s chair of Dr Ronald Henry, the heart specialist. I was placed on meds and was advised that this would now be my everyday norm and in addition, I was required to complete a blood test that would be monitored every other month.

Seriously, at my age? Then the question to myself was: “How can I avoid living this way?” The obvious answer that we all know is “LIVING A HEALTHY LIFESTYLE.” After that consultation, Dr “Jackie” first guided me to fix my nutrition, as eating once aday in the evening was not an ideal way of fuelling the body. So, she referred me to a nutritionist called Nicola De Pass, who told me that there was also breakfast and lunch in daily life and its importance. She gave me an eat-right plan. Then she asked: “What exercise are you planning to do?”

So, while trying to figure out this CXC question, I noticed some people swimming in Marlins pool as I drove by one day and realised that this was something I could do. Swimming with T&T Aquatics Club wasn’t as easy as I thought. Mind you, to my amazement, I was encouraged/ drafted/jumbied—“Train for something” happened…so I laughed at it and jokingly said:

“Yes, of course, I will do the Maracas Cross Harbour.” (By the way, I did it three times over the three-year period... guess I didn’t learn).

‘Stop making exercise a chore’ On Dr Jackie’s medical follow-up, she said to me: “You need to get more focused and stop making exercise a chore.” She then introduced me to Dexter Simon, an elite pro bodybuilder, who has demonstrated not only his great leadership but also by his actions, along with his many international achievements. He worked/ battled with me and developed my mind, focus, and strength. Later on, I was referred to his twin brother, Derrick Simon, the only certified Ironman Coach in the Eastern Caribbean and I must say, a highly-decorated coach at that. This man transformed and transported me from walking for five minutes to completing today’s event. He held my hand every step of the way, on and off the battlefield, and made sure my nutrition was always on point for the training sessions.

Although I failed many times, I got up and took my licks.

It became a necessity to have fortnightly massages from Beverly “Ieda” Skinner in order to fix and fast track the muscle healing process. Then there was the training schedule with Edward Tuberoso to improve my swimming techniques. The Double D (Derrick n Dexter) accepted me and included me into the family of “Asylum Gym” and “+One a Week” Multi-Sport Club. There, I had the pleasure of having many training partners and as a result, little groups were formed, such as, “Misfits” and “Testosterone” (as we are called, lol).

They have been my family who shared the pain and enjoyed all the efforts.

My son Daxx posted his appreciation on March 18 and blessed my achievements... but little does he know that he, as well as my daughter, Kristen, who I was extremely worried about being sick today, and my youth, Brandon who was also on top of his game today with his North Zone Football team, are my true accomplishments, my strength, my weakness, my drive, and my focus.

When I crossed that finish line today and proceeded through the barriers, I was embraced by my beautiful wife, Stacey, who had to grasp me as tightly as possible, as I became weak in her arms as it was finally over. I began to cry uncontrollably knowing that I was safe in her arms because of the constant love and support she has given to me. Will I do an Ironman event again? HELL YES! I’m already registered with my training team for Cozumel, Mexico, this coming September. Why? Because there are 7.6 billion people in this world and I just joined the under one per cent that say I CAN!!!!... my family, my friends, my co workers, and my training buddies...I love you, and I’m humbled by your loving and unconditional support. Oh, and those meds that I had to take daily, I don’t need them any more after one year of the change in my lifestyle. I also lost 85 lbs of fat during this whole process…(drops the microphone).

JUDY ALCANTARA

BA English Honours/Spanish CIAR Cert (Cooper’s institute of Aerobic Research) • Email: [email protected] Facebook: www.facebbok.com/ TheFitnessRevolutionTT