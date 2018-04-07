Even as the National Security Ministry is cautioning that it is illegal to fish in Venezuelan waters, Fullerton fishermen are calling on the Government to investigate an alleged racket by that...
Easter egg hunt at Hilton
Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre hosted its annual Easter Sunday Brunch and Kids’ Easter Egg Hunt on April 1.
The event was held at the hotel’s Pool Terrace Restaurant.
The restaurant, which overlooks Hilton’s newly redesigned pool and deck, was filled with both local and foreign families.
A wide variety of tasty gourmet dishes, along with an assortment of pastries, were enjoyed by guests, many of whom make Hilton’s Easter Sunday Brunch part of their annual family tradition.
Children enjoying themselves with the Easter bunny and egg hunt brought an extra level of excitement as the activities even spilled out onto the pool deck.
