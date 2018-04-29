‘The journey now start’ for Raoul Edwards

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve been physically active from school to the present day playing many different sports. Becoming a father of two wonderful children did shift the responsibilities and priorities causing the level of activity to reduce. During that period a lot of personal triumph and failure occurred resulting in a total shift in my life.

In 2012 I made the decision to go back to school and pursue my Bachelor’s degree at Roytec and this prompted me to get back into some form of sporting activity that was not football, as I sustained too many injuries playing the sport I love. I was introduced to multisport and triathlon at that time, thanks to my cousin Priya and the Occupational Therapist Association programme called Team Hope.

From 2012 to the present day, I have been at it. I’ve completed five sprint distance triathlons (swim/ride/run) and three Olympic distance triathlons along with numerous different events in between consisting of flat races and duathlons (run/ride/run). I highlight these because they were never easy, and not being able to train effectively based on personal challenges, commitment to my children, studying, classes, projects all took a toll on me eventually.

The reason being I am very competitive in nature but in multi-sport the competition is with self, so I am my worst critic. My major personal hang up was my weight from 2012 to November 2017—the lightest I ever weighed and raced at was 247 lbs, so my weight kept fluctuating during that time because I simply love to eat. I used to tell people I do what I do so I can eat what I want, but this was counter-productive to some of the goals I set myself.

My turning point was my first flat 10km race in November of last year, where I finished 32 seconds outside of the slower end of the time range I set myself. It was bittersweet because I knew I did not prepare as I should but knew I could have done better even running at 265 lbs. I was depressed and really started to look within and wonder what I can do to change this. I called my friend and training partner Sam and told her what I was thinking and how I felt, and after our discussion I took a few days to think it over and then got in contact with Derrick Simon of One a Week. I told him I’m fed up of just being a participant and need help!!!!

For me, the taste of progress seeing the figures on the scale get smaller, the minutes per mile decrease, peoples’ reactions to how I look based on what they knew is rewarding. Yet the most important and priceless reward is the joy of my children and niece when they comment and say “Where my daddy gone? He melting away!!!!” They join me in the yard to stretch, do core exercises, and just simply keep me company.

My journey is far from over—it has only just begun. Good news is that I lost over 50lbs from December 1, 2017, to the present. The road is not easy and many would never truly understand the daily struggle, but through prayer and sacrifice it can be done, and if I can do it anyone can because there isn’t any one that likes ‘their belly’ more than me.

Endurance is a single word with a powerful meaning. It is used in terms of both philosophy and exercise. Essentially it means that we have to remain focused and continue the journey no matter how many obstacles and challenges we face.

Endurance is one of the most difficult of disciplines but it is to the one who endures that the final victory comes.

Those who endure, conquer. In terms of exercise endurance is one of the key pillars of the fitness tripod—strength, endurance, and flexibility. Also called aerobic, endurance includes activities that increase your breathing and heart rate and together with strength and flexibility, it must be included in any successful workout routine.

In addition to keeping your heart and circulatory system healthy it improves your overall fitness. Regular physical activity can reduce the risk of many afflictions such as heart disease, diabetes, and stroke.

Building endurance makes it easier to carry out many everyday activities. Remember that If starting after being sedentary for a long time you should always begin slowly. Walking briskly, running, jogging, dancing, swimming, biking, stair climbing, and playing sports are all excellent forms of endurance exercise.

In the words of Henry Ford: “Unless you have courage, a courage that keeps you going, always going no matter what happens, there is no certainty of success.

It is really an endurance race.”

One of the added benefits is peace of mind. Many psychologists suggest that the endorphins that result from regular aerobic exercise work at the same level or better than antidepressants.

There is no doubt that regular endurance training improves the quality and quantity of life. You increase life expectancy and reduce the risk of systemic disease when you begin endurance training. Improved

sleep, increased energy, a healthier body, clearer thinking, greater confidence, a better self image, and a well toned body are added bonuses.

The amazing thing about endurance exercise is that you learn to push past pain and exhaustion to a whole new level of power.

You recognize that hard work and dedication pay off. The feeling of strength through achievement spills over into every area of your life. You become motivated to push against all life’s limits, not just the fitness and physical barriers. The benefits derived from regular endurance exercise and lifestyle change would have been well learned by my Fit and Fab guest today. It is with pleasure that I share the fitness story of Raoul Edwards, a single parent who works full-time with a second job as an Uber driver.

May his journey encourage and motivate us all. Keep shining!!

JUDY ALCANTARA

BA English Honours/Spanish

CIAR Cert (Cooper’s institute of Aerobic

CIAR Cert (Cooper's institute of Aerobic Research)

com • Facebook: www.facebbok.com/

TheFitnessRevolutionTT