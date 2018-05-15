Euangelion, accompanied by live band and members of the T&T Youth Philharmonic (TTYP), is staging Persuaded on Saturday May 26, at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port-of-Spain, at 7.30 pm.
Cultural fusion between India and Trinidad
The year 2020 is the centennial anniversary of the legal abolition of the Indian Indentureship system, a system that resulted in the importation of over half a million East Indians to the Caribbean. Last Friday, a spectacular show of East Indian dance and music was staged by the Indian Diaspora Council of T&T at the Bisram Gopie Auditorium, Divali Nagar, in Chaguanas.
The Council, an umbrella body of the major Indian organisations in T&T, is chaired by psychiatrist/pundit Dr Rampersad Parasram and Friday’s production directed by author, economist, dancer,choreographer, the eminent Dr Sat Balkaransingh.
Performing with Balkaransingh were veteran Kathak Classical dancer Pooja Malhotra, India film playback vocalist Purva Joshi, Kathak Kala Sangam, Pratibha Arts Academy and instrumentalists Narendra Maharaj and Shivan Seenath.
On Friday, Parasram outlined some of the plans for the organisation until 2020.
This production is just one of many events being staged this month, Indian Heritage Month, culminating with Arrival Day on May 30.
