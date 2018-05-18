Non-stop action and fun this weekend

Boogsie and Etienne in Pan • Brass • Soca: JAM DOWN

Apart from this evening’s A Noble Cause at Queen’s Hall, the weekend’s other mega event is tomorrow evening’s Pan • Brass • Soca: JAM DOWN being produced by Hadco Phase II Pan Groove at its Hamilton Street pan amphitheatre in Woodbrook.

This all-inclusive affair promises to be the sweet spot of Saturday night from 7 pm to 1 am and will feature the music of main stage performers Phase II Pan Groove, featuring “Mozart of Pan” Len “Boogsie” Sharpe; Etienne & Friends, featuring local trumpet extraordinaire Etienne Charles; poetically powerful rapso group 3Canal; and soca singer-songwriter and Grammy winner Angela Hunte.

Also in attendance, connecting the dots, will be DJ Nick Pena.

Patrons will be welcomed by National Panorama (Single Pan) champion Angostura Newtown Playboys Steel Symphony, before showtime, scheduled for promptly 8 pm sharp.

Patrons can take advantage of the included secured park and ride options, at Fatima College Grounds, on Mucurapo Road, and Princess Elizabeth on Ariapita Avenue, with shuttle services available from 6:45 pm.

Tickets cost $600 and, of course, also include a night of all you can eat, premium food and drink options with Yellow Tail wines and Bubbles flowing all night long.

Chairperson of Pan

• Brass • Soca: JAM DOWN Danielle Espinet told Pulse this week: “This event sets out to be a new and different type of allinclusive event; from hosting, in a Cinderella-type-transformed panyard, to bringing back a touch of old school with brass and pan, mixed with just the right amount of rapso rhythm and sultry sounds.

“The entertainment concept was designed to be the perfect recipe for any music lover’s, to enjoy the best elements of Trinidadian music and simply jam down.”

Espinet added: “Treating the crowd to a mix of some of Boogsie’s masterpieces, guests can also look forward to a mix of old time medley of calypsoes and contemporary songs on pan.

“Etienne & Friends, a ten-piece band featuring Roger George, Lima Calbio and Keith Prescott on vocals, are here to jam. But, look for a cross over at some point with the ever rhythmic 3Canal, and the trio of Wendell Manwarren, Roger Roberts and Stanton Kewley intend to create a fluid vibe for the night.

“And, of course, there will also be the special highlight of a collaboration between singer songwriter Angela Hunte and our own maestro Boogsie.”

“The benefits of Pan • Brass • Soca: Jam Down are both worthy and noble, and Espinet revealed that, “this production is a fund-raiser being held to assist Phase II Pan Groove in the implementation of a Youth arm of the band. It is supported by some amazing corporate sponsors including bmobile; Beacon Insurance, and Seaboard Marine.

“Sponsors for the food and drinks include brands like Yellow Tail wines, Magnum Ice cream, Grace, and McCains, Carib, Angostura and Pepsi all of whom will be featured in the multitude of delicious food and drink options that will be available.”

Tickets for the All-Inclusive Pan • Brass • Soca: JAM DOWN are available at Peppercorns mall locations at Ellerslie Plaza and West Mall; Lighthouse Ltd, San Fernando; and, at all Häagen- Dazs’ Shops.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call 675-7628 0r 473-5040.

Super Hero Mom

Guardian Media Ltd (GML) played its part to ensure that a special mother had a memorable Mother’s Day. Today, Pulse extends congratulations to the Spann family who won the 95.1 REMIX Super Hero Mom promotion at South Park, San Fernando, on the eve of Mother’s Day, Saturday, May 12.

The family competed in four fun obstacletype challenges against four other families and came out as the victors just in time for Mothers Day. The victorious Spann family, shown at left, won two tickets to Panama, courtesy Suriname Airways, plus lots of other prizes for the entire family to enjoy.

On Mother’s Day, Weston “Cro Cro” Rawlins held his annual Mother’s Day Show at Ambassador Hotel, St James.

Acts included Wendell Mc Boney, who covered contemporary popular R&B and Blues songs and melodies, Patricia “Dynamic Diva” Smith, and Leydon “The Organiser” Joseph.

The latter, a former Kitchener Calypso Revue star performer, performed past hits including Bandit and Trinbago Yankee.

Host Roland Prince kept the audience in peals of laughter during his monologue skit.

Cro Cro, a four-time National Calypso Monarch, closed the show with a lengthy performance which kept the crowd engaged; singing and dancing throughout his set. His repertoire included Hello, Oh Grenada, Corruption Common Entrance and Chop Off Dey Hand.

Many patrons on leaving the show were overheard saying that they are already planning to attend Cro Cro’s 2019 edition of a most enjoyable show.

A Noble Cause on a weekend of fun

From this evening, the weekend gets going on an upbeat mood.

Aside from the comPANions 2018 Steelband Festival eliminations continuing at Curepe Scherzando panyard, on Evans Street, tonight’s mega event is A Noble Cause Gala Concert, at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, at 7 pm. 3Canal, Relator and Lilliput Children’s Theatre are just the three of the top-billed acts on the cast.

This evening, St Ann’s RC Church is also holding its Oneness Pork-A-Thon, at the churchyard in St Ann’s, from 6.45 pm.

In theatre, RS&RR Productions premieres What My Best Friend Did to Me, at Central Bank Auditorium, Lower St Vincent Street, Port-of-Spain, at 8.30 pm, and actress/singer Karla Gonzalves stars in Sanctuary Productions’ premiere of She: The Stories of Women, at Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook.

Tomorrow, the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts continues the elimination competition of the 2018 Best Village Preliminaries (Community Festivals featuring Folk Presentations & La Reine Rive Preliminaries), at Preysal Secondary School, Couva, at 9 am.

Tomorrow morning, at 10 am, Tuco will also hold its AGM, at the VIP Lounge, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain.

ParentingTT stages Water.Earth.Wind.Fire.Aether Family Fair is on from 10 am tomorrow as well, at WASA Grounds, Farm Road, St Joseph. In the evening, from 5.30 pm, Lilliput Children’s Theatre will stage Juliet and Romeo – A Tobago Love Story, at Queen’s Hall.

Kalypso Revue director Skatie is holding his 50th Birthday Show & Dance, tomorrow night, at Spots Entertainment Centre, Malabar, Arima. Billed for this gig are Pink Panther, Anslem Douglas, Cardinal, M’ba, Francis Prime, Ken “Professor” Philmore, Dane Gulston, Joey Rivers Band, Myron B, Lady Africa, The Saint, plus DJs Marlon, Mr Music and Sensational Sammy, and of course Skatie.

Having celebrated her birthday yesterday, calypsonian SpiceY will headline 2Gather tomorrow, at Kaiso Blues Cafe, 85 Woodford Street, Newtown, from 9 pm. Also on the cast will be Sharlan Bailey, Mistah Shak, and Ajibola.

Saturday night action hits a high when St James Secondary Alumni holds its Red Flames Cooler Fete, at How’zat Sports Bar & Pub, Tragarete Road, Woodbrook, at 9 pm.

Things tend to cool off on Sunday, but there will be tempo from 9 am when elimination competition for the 2018 Best Village Preliminaries (Community Festivals featuring Folk Presentations & La Reine Rive Preliminaries) continues at the Barataria South Secondary School.

The National Drama Association of T&T (NDATT) is also holding an Extraordinary Meeting on Sunday at 10.30 am, at the Trinidad Theatre Workshop, 6 Newbold Street, St Clair. In the evening, Shell Invaders panyard, on Tragarete Road, Woodbrook, is expected to pulsate with the All Fours & Karaoke eliminations for the comPANions 2018 Steelband Festival.

That evening, the Gallery at Fine Art San Fernando will host Martin Superville’s Beauty & The Beholder, at The Gallery at Fine Arts, San Fernando, at 5 pm and, at 8 pm, Mary-Ana Baker & Band will host It’s A Love Thing 2 at Kaiso Blues Cafe.