Barry Mannette Concert at Kaiso Blues on Sunday

Pan educator Barry Mannette will be holding his second fund-raiser for the Mannette Academy of Music in St Ann’s this Sunday at 7 pm at Kaiso Blues Cafe, 85 Woodford Street, Newtown. The last one was last summer and it was a great success, selling out and there was standing room only by the time it started. He is hoping for a similar response this time as these fundraisers serve to help pay for needed instruments for the school. The show will feature a variety of guest artists including Tamica Mannette and Moricia Cagan as well as some of his UWI students; Josiah Didier and Raenelle- Lee Harris.

The Mannette Academy opened last September and later this month will complete its first school year with classes for under 13, 13 to 18 and adults. As Barry told Ted Goslin of Pan magazine: “The idea to form the Mannette Academy of Music came about with my love for teaching and my desire to create music literate pannists of all ages but starting from a young age.” He is quite pleased with how things are going after only the first year. His students passed their accreditation exams and participated in the Music Festival taking a second in the Open Steelpan Ensemble Category.

It is exciting for him to go out on his own to form the academy and thrilled it has already taken off with a strong first year.

Barry Mannette has been a pan educator at every level from primary to tertiary besides a wide range of experience not just playing pan, but managing and arranging. He is the son of Vernon “Birdie” Mannette and virtually grew up in Invaders yard and has gone on to play pan with almost every major steelband in Trinidad from Invaders to Renegades, Desperadoes, Phase II, Exodus, Silver Stars, Starlift, Valley Harps, Humming Bird Pan Groove, and Harmonites. He was the founder and music director for the Starlift Junior Steel Orchestra, and had been steelpan tutor for both the National Youth Steel Orchestra and the Music Literacy Trust.

Mannette got first a Certificate in music and then a BA in Musical Arts from UWI in 2010 and got his Masters in Music Performance at Northern Illinois University in 2013 under Liam Teague and Cliff Alexis.

Running and teaching at his own music Academy is just part of his current teaching schedule. He has been teaching in private primary schools but more recently was hired by the Ministry of Education as the Music Teacher at the at East Mucurapo Secondary in St James.

He has been an adjunct music instructor at UWI for the last five years both giving individual lessons and directing the UWI Arts Intermediate Steel Ensemble. “That experience has been quite rewarding. I see them excel and get better and better, ” he notes.

For Dr Jeannine Remy, it has been an exciting time watching him blossom from first seeing him at Invaders under his father’s eye, as he matured and was first a student at UWI, then after his return from NIU to be part of the faulty there and doing so much more. Said Remy: “Although he is a Mannette, he has earned his own kudos on his own perseverance. We at UWI are very proud of his musical activities here and abroad.”

Mannette has also had the fascinating experience of arranging for South East Steelband in St Vincent and the Grenadines for their Panorama for four years, each year coming in second or third and seeing how different their Panorama is from Trinidad.

He said: “Vincy Panorama has fierce rivalries just like ours here and it was such a rewarding experience to work with a young band and taking them to such heights.”

Recently he was very involved with Exodus Steel Orchestra for three years as a member of the band and the stage side and music director of the Exodus music school. Their different and very disciplined way of proceeding he found eye opening, a fabulous experience at every level, especially getting to take Exocubs to Argentina in 2016 playing with hundreds of other young musicians, and he loved playing with Exodus for Panorama the last few years. Only this year he played with Silver Stars where his professor Liam Teague arranged.

Feel free to contact Barry Mannette about the Academy’s activities at 868-678-0505 or [email protected] gmail.com especially any interested students and come out to hear great music for a worthy cause at Kaiso Blues this coming Sunday.