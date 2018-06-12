Laughter galore at calypso show

“If music be the food of love, play on,” goes that old adage, but the same can be said of comedy and laughter. There was laughter in abundance last Friday night when the St James Community Improvement Committee (St James CIC) hosted Komedy Kaiso on the penultimate night of WeBeat St James Live 18.

Held at the Amphitheatre on Western Main Road, patrons were welcomed at the entrance by the OvalTeens Steel Orchestra. The event attracted one of the largest audiences to attend this annual event.

Seen seated in the open-air venue were Ministry of Community Development official Annmarie Quammie, former Culture Minister Joan Yuille Williams, National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston Peters, NCC CEO Colin Lucas, Tuco president Lutalo Masimba, retired army Brigadier General Carl Alfonso, popular events planner Charlene Clarke and reigning joint Road March champion SuperBlue.

Hosting Friday night’s show were Cacique award winning actresses Penelope Spencer and Nikki Crosby. They were excellent in their roles as Granny and Granny daughter.

Kalifa was the first act introduced followed by retro kaiso giant David Berreaux who performed Small Island Pride’s 1956 classic Mastife.

Funny was his usual humourous as he theatrically performed Funny Win de Lotto and Hokie Pokie.

Kaiso Karavan calypso tent headliner Kid Callaloo, his articulation impeccable as usual, had patrons in stitches as he did She Tell Me. He also related his plight with his woman who suffered multiple medial ailments and was draining his meagre bank account as he had to purchase medication—his only recourse being fleeing to Boston.

Cocorite’s Brown Boy, rendering Calypso Zoo, didn’t seem to connect with the audience and he was followed by all-time favourite Trinidad Rio. In his traditional shirtless attire, he sang No Drawers, Big Shot Party and Travelling Man. Rio got the night’s only encore. The only female calypsonian on the cast, Spicey had the audience in the palm of her hand the moment she rendered the first lines of Time to go.

She followed with her provocative the Whip, a calypso that calls for the return of the cat-o-nine for men who abuse women. Spicey rounded off her night’s chore with Nothing for woman.

Reigning Humorous and Extempore Calypso Monarch the Incredible Myron B was the night’s penultimate performer. Opening with Bacchanal, he went into an extempore session during which he taunted Gypsy, sufficiently enough for the former extempore monarch to join him on stage. This came as a surprise treat for the audience. Myron B rounded off his set with One more sip. Former Byron Lee & The Dragonaires lead singer Oscar B was as usual, on top of his game, as he rounded off a night of really good humour. The lone ingredient missing on Friday night was Brother Ebony, a two-time Humorous Calypso Monarch.

Komedy Kaiso was a well produced show produced by Carl “Beaver” Henderson, with excellent musical accompaniment by Kelly Green & Harmony. Also ensuring that patrons were properly seated were members of the St James Police Youth Club. WeBeat St James Live 18 had its climax on Saturday night with the staging of the Steelband and Traditional Mas Street Parade, with the Nite Brite Mas Band, produced by David Lopez.