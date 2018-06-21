Excellence abounds in Carvalho Theatre

It’s the stuff only geniuses are made of and Fareid Carvalho encompasses exactly that.

He’s the embodiment of pure brilliance, executing his craft in the theatre world with simply amazing talent.

Carvalho, owner and managing director of Carvalho Productions, along with his dynamic production team announced the launch of Carvalho Theatre with the gala opening of his hit play, The Right Kind of Wrong.

“Absolutely brilliant. Simply entertaining. A fabulous piece with also sound values,” were just some of the comments from members of the audience.

The Right Kind of Wrong is first theatrical production directed by Carvalho and Arnold Goindhan, both stalwarts in the theatre industry.

The play distinctly signals the Next Evolution of Theatre, perhaps a first not only for T&T but for the Caribbean.

After dominating children’s theatre for the past 17 years with creative, artistic, groundbreaking, nationally recognised, socially relevant and educational productions, the Carvalho brand is now expanding to include theatre geared towards mature audiences.

Indeed, Carvalho’s excellence and panache has earned him the moniker the King of Theatre.

Held last Thursday at the Central Bank Auditorium the gala truly was an event of glitz, glamour and of course couture, including its red carpet leading from the pavement into the auditorium’s foyer.

A-Listers from the business, entertainment and corporate sectors were among many others attended.

The black tie event drew a crowd of about 400, all decked off in their finest attire. They mingled, chatted and openly congratulated Carvalho for his vision in bringing a breath of fresh air and uniqueness to the theatre industry.

The set reflected a high degree of professionalism, drawing the audience into the script.

The auditorium was packed to capacity and from beginning to end the The Right Kind of Wrong had the audience riveted to their seats, leaving them wanting for more.

The farce (a comic dramatic work using buffoonery and horseplay and typically including crude characterisation and ludicrously improbable situations) comprised vibrant and energetic cast members including multiple Cacique award-winner Cecilia Salazar, Dese Simon and Rebecca Elias to name a few.

The Right Kind of Wrong is based on a Rico Suave character, a handsome pilot played by Simon, who’s dating three flight attendants from three different airlines all at the same time but each having no knowledge of the other.

There’s also an obnoxious housekeeper who knows of his charades.

Then there is also Robert from Biche, clumsy and nerdy, who comes to Trincity for the first time, and gets enthralled in this comical but precarious situation.

The comedic timing of each scene is impeccable, and acting skills are undeniable.

The production literally had the audience aghast for breath for as soon as one girl goes in another comes out...all in rapid movements.

“I am very excited to be returning to the Central Bank Auditorium to deliver to you a comical and intimate theatre experience.

“This play provides such an understanding for all; there’s something very simple, relatable and pure about it.

“To this end, I wish to thank my mom, Elizabeth Carvalho, who has been my absolute tower of strength, moral values and dedication to my upbringing, I’d always be grateful for,” Carvalho noted.

Carvalho Theatre promises to ignite public conversations inspired by comical and fabulous characters and with plays guaranteed to be electric which will all help society explore who we are, where we came from and where we are going as a nation.

“To all my patrons, thank you for joining Team Carvalho on this journey into the next evolution of theatre,” Carvalho said.

But Carvalho is also using adult theatre to develop young upcoming actors by offering job opportunities and create platforms for rising starts to network and engage seasoned members of the theatre fraternity.