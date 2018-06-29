God—the boss for Ziggy Ranks

According to the Cambridge English dictionary, a chameleon, beside being a lizard that changes skin colour to match what surrounds it so that it cannot be seen, a “chameleon” is also a person who changes their opinions or behaviour according to the situation. Born Khori Francis in Carenage, the second child of Hugh and Deanna Francis, Khori (better known as Ziggy Ranking), the artiste has been changing musically for more than three decades, always keeping in touch with the pulse of the people.

Chameleon is the appropriately titled CD by Ziggy, comprising a whopping 21 original tracks, each carefully crafted and produced into something worth listening to and enjoying.

Ziggy was always destined for a life in music. From an early age, took the stage at his local church, singing in his Sunday school choir. At just nine, he became a master drummer under the tutelage of legendary Toby Tobias. Later, as a teenager, he tested his ability in battle at local “blockos” where he won many chanting competitions. Ziggy’s first real exposure to the local music circuit was back in the 80s when he teamed up with Ajala for the hit single Soonani.

With music seemingly being a living, beating cell of his body, Ziggy became known as “One Take” because he could make-up and record a song in one take — a necessity since he would have only his lunch hour off from work to do it.

When Ziggy’s mother realised this was more than a phase, more of a passion, she urged him to follow his dreams, now immortalised on track 11 of Chameleon, and titled Dreams.

Ziggy migrated to New York to attend Queensborough Community College where he earned an associate degree in music technology, and released one of his enduring classics, Miserable Life. As Ziggy sings in Dreams, “a Miserable Life made me.” It is Miserable Life that Ziggy is most recognised by locally.

Upon returning to native Trinidad, Ziggy continued developing his skills as a singer/ entertainer, collaborating with acts such as Blazer and H2O Phlo, V Bozeman from the series Empire and Arista Records soul artiste Angie Stone. To date his hits include Miserable Life, Zion Train, Girl Next Door, Love How Yuh Wining, Morning Ride, and many more.

Now the father of two daughters, aged 15 and eight, Ziggy lives a simple life, so it comes as no surprise that his favourite dish is corn beef and rice. Ziggy’s wide range in vocals, his ability to write and produce his own music and his lovable personality, have gained approval from an ever growing fan base.

That fan base is expected to grow even more when lovers of good music, not just at home but globally as well, get a listen to Chameleon. I found the album reminiscent to the era of Marley as it is old school reggae. Well balanced, Chameleon could be the embryo for a full length Ziggy Ranks concert.

Tracks to catch my ear on Chameleon include Falling, the provocative and sexy Morning Ride, No Love, a composition I found to be a perfect compliment to Voice’s Year of Love, Dance Turn Over, the serious Stalker, a warning to young women about the evils of social media, Feel Free and Unforgotten.

Ziggy shows his versatility on Chameleon because, as die from his old school reggae tracks, he has also produced tracks with sweet kaiso/soca lavways, like Leave, Cock Back and Keys to the City. On the inspirational I Go Be Back, the artiste also includes a pan sample.

Speaking to Ziggy last weekend, he said that he is into his family, video editing, doing research into music and engineering.

Chameleon has scuttled that most inaccurate belief that T&T artistes and music are seasonal, appreciated only at Carnival.

Artistes like Blackie, Nigel Rojas and rock bands jointpop and Skid Nevely who are turning that notion on its head, are complimentary to Ziggy Ranks.

He said if its one thing that his experience of living in the US has taught him is people enjoy all kinds of music. Ziggy said when he returned home, he was determined to break the perception that T&T music is seasonal.

It is obvious that a lot of thought and creativity went into the making of Chameleon and it took Ziggy two years to complete. One of his challenges was to select 21 compositions out of many more to complete a balanced album.

About his hopes for Chameleon, Ziggy wants his music to go out there, beyond T&T, “to represent the red, white and black universally, to show the world the calibre of talent T&T has.”

About his musical style, Ziggy told T&T Guardian: “World music inspires all. God is the boss and family is important.”

These simple philosophies fuel his life and music.

Ziggy is also viewing the ongoing World Cup tournament in Russia. His favourite team, Brazil.