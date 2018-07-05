Maraval artist finds peace through art

Artist Debra Evans is incorporating her deep love for nature into the intricacies of her work. Evans is a resident of Maraval where her studio Design Workshop has been established for almost two decades.

Speaking with Guardian Media, Evans expressed her self comfortably, “I am an artist. I’m an animal and nature lover, and find it peaceful to surround myself with both. I have an extensive background in advertising and print but my real passion is creating three-dimensional art. My dad was an artist and a mas man, so I grew up in a creative and eclectic environment where I developed an aptitude for not only design but costume construction as well.

“My formal introduction to graphic design came through internships at first at a printing company then straight into advertising agencies. After many years of training and paying my dues, I opened Design Workshop, my art studio. I provided services for mainly regional clients.”

During her stint as an advertising professional, Evans was involved in mainly corporate work that include annual reports, press advertisements and logo designs, with the occasional foray into radio and television ads. She said: “The workshop aspect was what I considered the more artistic side. While my focus over the years was on my design and print work, I indulged my artistic side by creating unusual and prize-winning carnival costumes for kiddies Carnival. I also was a member of Callaloo Company, Peter Minshall’s Performance Group.

“As a way of releasing my creative energy I started making unique art pieces which I would gift to my closest friends. What I wanted was a way to remind them of how loved and special they are. They showed tremendous appreciation for the time and effort that went into these pieces… and they also felt I had a gift to share with the world.

“Three months ago I took the step to create Elysian Charms and Carvings. In creating these pieces I just went with the flow, working in a relaxed, peaceful state of mind. In this almost meditative state, while often painstaking, the work seems like a joy, smooth, delicate… divinely inspired, as the name Elysian suggests.” Evans continued: “During the process I choose powerful words like love, confidence, calm, trust, faith etc, and write them on the wood or clay. These words are then sealed into the piece. My intention is to imbue my art with the power of those words, making it not just something decorative, but changing it into a talisman.

“The idea is that Elysian art will help to bring and keep an aura of harmony to your space. I add my positive energy, my good intentions. I believe that everything we need to thrive is already inside of us. Sometimes we need little reminders, little talismans to keep us focused on positive things, like visual affirmations that we are right where we need to be at this time.

“What inspires my work is the need to create meaningful art, to add value. Life can be stressful. It’s great to create a serene space where you can unwind and recharge. It could be anywhere, a simple little nook where you can sit and read or have tea or coffee or wine. This is the perfect space for an Elysian piece.”

Evans said she wants want her pieces to be a part of the process that would allow individuals to ground themselves and ease the stress of everyday challenges.

She said: “I wish to create beautiful work that you want to look at and touch and which will help you to feel soothed and comforted. I see beauty everywhere, even where there’s pain. I am a firm believer in the No mud no lotus school of thought.”

Elysian art is visible at Evans’ studio in Maraval, online at deedotevansartist on Instagram and on facebook as Elysian Charms and Carvings—Debra Evans. Her range of items includes, hand carved mirrors, wood carvings, painted stone mandalas, chakra wall hangings, jewelry and hand crafted clay mobiles and wind chimes.