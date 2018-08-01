A celebration for liberation

Today marks the highlight of the 2018 Emancipation commemoration in T&T with the Emancipation Support Committee T&T (ESCTT) being in the forefront of celebrations. For the past week, events have been held, primarily at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village, in the Queen’s Park Savannah, Portof- Spain, being the main venue for activities.

Today’s programme begins very early, from 6 am, with the Drum Call—Ancestral Rituals Proclamation of Freedom being held outside the old Treasury Building, on Independence Square.

This will be followed by the traditional procession of thousands, inclusive of a plethora of cultural, social, religious and sporting groups from across the land. Bringing up the rear of today’s procession will be Newtown Playboys Steel Orchestra.

Emancipation Day is actually observed in many former European colonies in the Caribbean and areas of the United States on various dates to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people of African descent. It is also observed in other areas in regard to the abolition of serfdom or other forms of involuntary servitude.

In 1835, thousands of slaves in the British West Indies were officially declared free men and women by their European enslavers and colonial masters. Thirty-three years ago, the T&T government declared August 1 Emancipation Day, a national holiday to commemorate the abolition of slavery.=

The Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village, formed 26 years ago and named after one of its early co-chairs, was formally opened on Saturday for this year’s commemoration.

Early visitors to the village on Saturday had a virtual shopping spree as entrepreneurs from the African continent, the Caribbean and the best of T&T had a wide variety of products on sale, including authentic African and Caribbean clothing, shoes, fabric, pottery, handbags, accessories, and a host of natural products and a variety of tasty foods and drinks.

After lunch on Saturday, Rhythm and Voices of Africa was staged at the Village, followed by a Youth Concert in the night.

This year’s Emancipation Family Day was held on Sunday, attracting swarms of visitors in search of authentic African and Caribbean dishes. Sounds of the Youth Steel Explosion was also held on Sunday afternoon, followed by Jazz at Sunset and Pan Night, highlighting local talented artistes in the jazz genre and featuring some of the nation’s popular steel orchestras.

Sunday night’s programme also included a tribute to veteran calypsonian Composer (Fred Mitchell), billed as Shikamoo—Composer Ancestral Rhythms, also staged at the Emancipation Village.

Organised by youth for youth, Monday was designated Youth Day. The day attracted children from youth camps, communities and families to participate in creative and learning workshops.

Last night, the ESCTT presented the world renowned Kalabante acrobatic circus, a troupe of young acrobats and performers of Guinea, West Africa lineage, at its Pan African Night. Another significant event staged last night was the ninth annual Night Vigil, held by the Traditional Afrikan Women, in collaboration with Egbe Orula Awise T&T, at the Duke Street panyard of Massy Trinidad All Stars panyard, Duke Street, Port-of-Spain. Today’s actionfilled programme at the Village includes a cultural extravaganza, scheduled to begin at noon. Of course authentic African and local cuisine will also be on sale the entire day. The annual Kambule Flambeaux Procession begins at 6 pm, bringing the curtains down on this year’s ESCTT Emancipation Festival. It starts at the Emancipation Village and proceeds to Trinidad All Stars panyard.