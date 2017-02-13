Memories of Carnival

My profound and passionate love of Carnival goes back to my childhood.

I can remember as a child living on "De Back Road" (Old St Joseph Road in Laventille) my uncle-the late George Goddard, president of the National Association of T&T Steelbandsmen (NATTS)- taking me to Bertie Marshall's yard to see and hear him tune pans.

I also remember eagerly looking forward to J'Ouvert morning, only to be scared by the ole mas characters, and jab jab and devil mas before the sun had risen on Carnival Monday morning.

Still not yet a teenager, it was exciting to go to my father's workplace, at the Trinidad Government Railway (TGR), on South Quay, to see and listen to Bobby Mohammed's Guinness Cavaliers prepare for the Panorama competition.

This southern steelband, unable to make the return trip by train to San Fernando after preliminary competition, would keep its instruments housed by the railway and practice from there.

Cavaliers won the 1965 title, becoming the first steelband from the south to do so in the then two-year history of the competition.

The band was beaten into second place by Desperadoes in 1966.

There was a time when it seems that steelbands were allowed to have an unlimited number of musicians, and Cavaliers and Harmonites having pans spilling off the stage, eastwards, up the drag.

Through the years I have had many mixed memories of steelbands in Carnival.

One of my fondest is that of Silver Stars Steel Orchestra portraying Russell Charter's Gulliver's Travels, winning the coveted Band of the Year title in 1963.

I also still remember Renegades portraying She, named after a popular movie that year, having a very tall statue in the centre of the band with a masquerader emerging out of it from a sliding portal.

A few of the memories are not so pretty as there were also moments of violence like the fight in the forecourt of the Grand Stand of the Queen's Park Savannah one Panorama day between former Pan Trinbago president the late Arnim Smith and Desperadoes strongman Anthony "Ben' Up" Kinsale.

The fist fight was intense and seemed to go on for many minutes with no one brave enough to intervene to try to part these two strong "pan warriors."

It was eventually quelled by late Desperadoes member "Vice" Cudjoe, then also a policeman.

I remember Trinidad All Stars rehearsing for Panorama at its panyard at the bottom of St Vincent Street, the same spot on which the Twin Towers now stand; Solo Harmonites doing the same on a hill overlooking Morvant Junction; and, going up San Juan Hill to hear San Juan All Stars.

Pandemonium and Phase II Pan Groove being runners-up in their respective categories in the just-concluded preliminaries of the National Panorama competition also triggered fond memories of my days of playing for both bands in the 70s.

My early days as a founding member of Huggins Pandemonium, subsequently sponsored by Fertrin were happy days as I had the pleasure of playing for two iconic arrangers in the persons of Ray Holman and the late Clive Bradley.

Back at its start Pandemonium, managed by Conrad Franklyn, comprised a mix of women from CIBC and Geo F Huggins, and its earliest captains were Carlyle Baptiste and Deryk Faria.

We practised in the Huggins carpark on South Quay and our first public gigs created much excitement for all of us as players.

I remember playing in a Carnival Sunday fete at Harvard Club with Phase II, then led by Michael Phillips, and, as the fete ended, arranger Len "Boogsie" Sharpe summoning us to learn and practice a new calypso for J'Ouvert.

The song was Kitchener's Dog Bite Yuh and we played that song from Harvard to town, behind the now defunct Mona's Jewel 22, then led by Arnim Smith.

Aside from performing uniquely composed and arranged music from Boogsie, Phase II in the 70s had some colourful and interesting members, including our manager Peter Aleong, Ras Elie Bank, Sugars, Castro and his brother Victor Mc Queen, Muscles, Panther, Angus, Plimo and Gazo.

The band also presented some beautiful mas, with our king Mervyn Johnson making it to the King of Carnival finals on more than one occasion.

Music

How can any Carnival lover of my generation not remember Brassorama (not Brass Festival) which was a fiercely contest competition between the calypso bands of the day?

One of the characters I remember from this event was calypsonian De Original De Fosto Himself (Winston Scarborough) who played a mean trombone, his instrument painted in a bright, neon orange.

I also remember Otto and his huge afro from Gemini Brass.

Orchestras to thrill then included Ray Sylvester, Mano Marcellin, Joey Lewis, Blue Ventures, Successions Brass, Imperial Brass, Trinidad Troubadours, Little 7 and Gemini Brass.

