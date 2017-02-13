The Revue retreats to the front

Review by

Raymond Ramcharitar

The Revue Tent has, for the last few years, been embroiled in overtly political struggles for its survival. Its singers and songs were determinedly, unapologetically anti-Government from 2010-2015.

Its manager was frequently on the back foot defending his decision to serenade the PP Prime Minister, and doing what he had to do to keep the doors open. But the formula didn't kill it.

The tent's staple product, calypso, was, if nothing else, entertaining if at times nauseatingly so. The doors stayed open.

Now, a couple of Carnivals into a PNM era, the tent finds itself in an odd place. It's in financial straits, artistic confusion at how to address the country's decay, but not criticise the PNM, and beset by a rabid, wholly political desire to scapegoat the UNC/PP. This could all be more harmful to it than the PP years.

All this was evident in the show on Friday night (also judges' night) at the tent on Wrightson Road.

Terence Rebus and Young Poser (offspring of the still-kicking Poser) kicked off the curious mix of unconvincing optimism, nostalgia, and lamentation to which later singers added UNC-kicking.

Rebus' Can't Mash Up T&T and Young Poser's Island Tabanca painted pictures of patriotic people eating doubles, curry duck, and so forth, where crime was troubling, but "most people living happy."

The Original Tempo went one better singing we good because "We never had a earthquake or tsunami, no refugees, no suicide bombers."

This ran right into the"nation building" and its sibling sub-genres, the social solidarity and national/ethnic pride calypsoes, which were also popular, though not particularly successful.

Among the better ones was Sexy Suzy's tribute to King Austin's Progress. Suzy's Negative Progress skipped heavily through modern dystopia involving, among other things, cell phones-"always on the phone / yet all alone."

The Mighty Diamond, ostensibly in social solidarity mode, was emblematic of many of the others.

He took on the economy, downgrades, lack of forex, and was clear as to where the blame lay: "Self-serving idiots eat all the hay / not thinking about a rainy day."

This is how many songs tied themselves into knots for politics' sake.

Some meandered far off course, packing in too many, often contradictory themes.

Similarly Ninja's Take Your Place, in the ethnic solidarity genre, was ostensibly a wake-up call to black youth.

He sang the only work black youth could get was murder, while Indians, Syrians and Chinese were busy with other business.

But what it also did was reinforce ethnic stereotypes of black oppression while other groups prosper, which are guaranteed to stir up an already roiling black under and middle class.

If you're determined to look at the situation through a racial lens, and evade the facts that a "black" government is in power, things are getting worse under its guidance, and blame someone else-that's a recipe for disaster, artistic and otherwise.

Malika Ballantyne's Calypso and Country started off as an ode to calypso, and somehow reached in the stabilisation fund, earthquakes and Raffique Shah.

It ended up with "Dr Keith Rowley will restore the tune and key" and the money, of course, which "dem people tief / and leave we in grief".

Not exactly short, sweet and simple, or accurate.

The best song of the evening which incorporated all of the above was Marlon Edwards' Energy for So.

This was an upbeat, lyrically superior feel-good song, riffing on the IMF, the Bible, our Dutch Disease.

Any calypsonian who can work the words and correct meaning of "Dutch Disease" into a calypso, and have it make sense, and be catchy, automatically qualifies for the final in my book, though probably not the judges'.

Edwards' closing shot-"We led by the Doctor / this is the land of the Grandmaster"-wrapped up the package in as neat a bundle as could be asked.

For all that, I doubt he'll make it to the Dimanche Gras because Edwards is simply too far ahead of his colleagues.

From the crowd's reaction, his songs are too fast and too demanding for the average listener.

But not so for Devon Seales, whose two songs Carmona and Cyar Buy Class were perfectly timed and contained just enough ideas for easy digestion.

The first threw back His Excellency's tinny excoriations of his critics at him.

The title of the second said it all-guess who can't buy class?

Equally tasty for the audience was the reliable Chalkdust who was also, as to be expected, more successful marrying odious politics with good lyrics.

He called out Sat Maharaj on child marriage with Arithmetic, and took a stroll down bad-memory lane with his No More.

Most of the venerable Dr Dust's bad memories seem to involve the UNC-its Central Bank Governor, its fired/retired Canadian police chief, and "that homosexual in Parliament"-no names called.

Continues on Page A26

He also managed to get in there the Country Club, the President's wine, and the cursed banks who "make money but ent give Aloes none / how they expect the Revue to run?"

There were a couple of exceptions which took on entirely unrelated themes.

The tent's manager, Aloes, avoided politics entirely and went Biblical-a longish spiel about all those who were against him "no weapon formed against me shall prosper."

His second song No Pan was an inspirational one about a female pan tuner, which seemed to come from nowhere, but directed to the Lifetime TV segment of the audience.

Only one singer managed to restrain herself and bring a decent corruption calypso: Alana Sinnette, now known as Lady Watchman, whose No White Collar Crime looked at corruption over the last few decades and concluded there was no white collar crime since there were no convictions.

Worthy of mention for its singularity is Tamika Darius's We Shall Overcome, about the current US President.

It started with "Some say he's the Anti-Christ" and just got better from that-little bits of CNN, Breitbart, racial paranoia and the apocalypse thrown right back at the Donald.

Interesting also was the way this song fused African American social history with AfroTrinidadian social fantasy: "We thought we free at last / them white man with they dutty ways asking we 'where your pass'"? (Actually it was the Indentureds who were asked for their passes. And does she get a pass for "dutty white man"?)

But it was the indispensable Skatie who provided solid relief from the tiresome hop-skip-and-jump evasion game.

He dispensed entirely with the pretense at objectivity and launched right into the UNC: "Kamla blight" -missing money, various forms of deviance, plant-like substances. The crowd went wild.

But politics, politics, politics everywhere in the tent was self-defeating.

It's not that the desire to pound the UNC and turn a blind eye to the PNM's many muck-ups in the last 18 months is necessarily a bad artistic choice. But it's not unreasonable to ask that songs be at least entertaining.

And as amusing as it was watching calypsonians dodging PNM failures the way Neo dodged Smith's bullets (this is a Matrix reference for you calypso fans who don't get to the movies much), entertainment at the Revue seemed to suffer for it.

But politics, politics, politics everywhere in the tent was self-defeating. It's not that the desire to pound the UNC and turn a blind eye to the PNM's many muck-ups in the last 18 months is necessarily a bad artistic choice. But it's not unreasonable to ask that songs be at least entertaining.