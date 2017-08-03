Charles gives fans Emanicpation jazz treat

It was literally standing room only at the Kaiso Blues Cafe as noted jazz trumpeter Etienne Charles performed in three Emancipation shows on July 29.

Charles, accompanied by his band, performed sets inspired by the African experience in the new world.

There were original compositions as well as music from Herbie Hancock, Fela Kuti, the Mighty Sparrow, Lord Kitchener and many others.

While here, the US-based musician also did some educational outreach and has visited St Jude’s School for Girls, YTC and St Margaret’s Boys. Also benefitting from his outreach were participants from St Dominic’s Children’s Home, Carrera and the Women’s Prison. This was made possible by the US Embassy and Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre.

The Creole Soul trumpeter last played at Kaiso Blues in 2016 and he was eager to return. He was accompanied by his New York City band comprising: Godwin Lewis (saxophone), Brett Williams (piano), Jonathan Mitchell (bass) and Charles Haynes (drums). Also joining Charles onstage were David Achee (percussion) and Kayode Charles (African percussion).