A bride’s beauty regimen

Count backwards to at least six months before your wedding and you’ll find a good starting point for your bridal beauty regimen. Chances are you already have somewhat of a skincare routine. However, if you don’t, one of the easiest ways to begin is by religiously drinking eight to 10 glasses of water per day. This of course, will help keep your skin moisturised and luminous, with the added bonus that your airbrushed make-up will stay on better.

Another helpful tip is to use a daily moisturiser which contains SPF to prevent any sun damage, uneven pigmentation or fine lines from forming. Decreasing caffeine and staying away from too much fried and processed foods will also help keep your body fit and healthy.

Here are some more tips:

Eyebrows—Well in advance of your wedding, be sure to get regular eyebrow shaping done or even tinting, if you require it.

Tanning—Professional spray tanning sessions can be done up to one month before the wedding and airbrush tans can be done a few days prior to the wedding.

Dental-check-ups—This is a good idea for treatments to brighten your smile and to correct any dental issues you may have before the wedding.

Beauty treatments—A few months before your wedding, start getting monthly facials, manicures and pedicures done (you can get them more often, if your budget will allow!). Also, it is much better to get any type of waxing done at least two days before your wedding day. If you do it too close to the day, you can run the risk of redness and swelling. Brides who need chemical peels should do these one month before the wedding or as advised by a medical aesthetician.

Make-up—It’s essential that you have a make-up trial at a minimum of one month before the wedding. Before your trial, gather magazine photos of brides’ make-up that you love so that you can show them to your make-up artist. Airbrushed make-up is the preferred choice for bridal make-up; especially if you’re having an outdoor wedding or taking photos in the open air.

Hair—If you are prone to dry hair or split ends, be sure that in the months leading up to your wedding, you use a moisturising shampoo and conditioner. Another good idea is to invest in a heat-protecting spray, especially if you blow dry or use heated tools on a daily basis. At your hairstyle trial, be sure to carry your wedding veil, hair accessories or headpiece with you, so that your stylist can give you a realistic idea of the types of hair styles that will work with them. If you are choosing to wear real flowers in your hair, consult with both your hair stylist and your florist about the types of flowers that will last throughout the day.

Contact lenses—If you plan on wearing contact lenses, ensure that you practice wearing them in order to prevent red eyes or watering from the eyes. This can happen if you are not used to wearing lenses regularly. If you plan to wear lenses on the day, a good idea is to also wear them during your make-up trial. This can help rule out whether a certain type of eye make-up (mascara, eyeshadow, liner) disagrees with you.

Keep out of the sun—In order to prevent tan lines or strap lines that will show up if you’ve chosen a strapless or low-cut wedding dress.

For visual inspiration for your bridal hairstyles, visit the TrinidadWeddings' Pinterest Board at this link: https://www.pinterest.com/trinidadwedding/hair-dos/

