Storytelling with Auntie Thea, Uncle Kole

Children at the Sangre Grande and Port-of-Spain children’s libraries were in for a special treat when Auntie Thea, the “Mystic Storyteller,” visited their vacation camp sites with an international storyteller, Dr Kole Ade Odutola.

Dr Odutola is a Yoruba lecturer in the Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures at the Centre for African Studies at the University of Florida. He visited Trinidad as a special guest of the Emancipation Support Committee and participated in its 2016 celebrations.

The Sangre Grande workshop began with Auntie Thea’s Rise ’n’ Shine interactive games and activities. “Uncle Kole” then took centre stage and had the children spellbound with his delightful adaptation of the Nigerian story Ijapa and Yanribo. The audience laughed as he joyfully danced, twisted and turned, and engaged the children in activities like “Walking!” “Stirring the Pot” and performed comic antics.

The two storytellers then journeyed to Port-of-Spain where Dr Odutola gave a brief lesson in Yoruba.

Dr Odutola has a BSc (Hons) in Botany (1984, University of Benin, Nigeria), a Masters Degree in TV/Video (University of Reading) and a PhD in Media Studies (2010). He has presented conference papers worldwide, and his Master’s degree thesis on the participatory use of video is shared widely on development oriented websites.