Top five reasons for an engagement photo shoot

Engagement shoots have now become the norm but there are several ways to maximise your time with the photographer. Why not capture the euphoria of your engagement in the most effective way? If you haven’t already considered an engagement shoot, here are some reasons why you should:

• Part of the package—take advantage of the opportunity that many photographers will offer you a complimentary or discounted engagement shoot if you book them for your wedding.

• Build a rapport with your photographer—This will be your first opportunity to work with your photographer. It gives both parties a chance to bond and get to know each other’s personalities and preferences. Feeling comfortable around your photographer is key to an effortless, laid-back shoot. You can also use the shoot as a chance to get accustomed to being in front of the camera and for getting used to certain posed angles and positions.

• A way to address your concerns—Many people are camera shy and this is why a shoot can help allay some of their fears. Brides may be worried about not photographing well, photos taken from certain angles which don’t flatter them, or simply how to pose to camouflage certain physical flaws. All of these issues can easily be worked out during an engagement shoot. Many couples feel more confident after the photo shoot, having been privy to the photographer’s directions, tips and cues.

• An opportunity to improvise and experiment—Most of the time, an engagement shoot is fairly informal—unless you want to go for formal, posed shots. Since the shoot will be more casual, you have free rein to experiment with different types of photos, locations, poses and lighting. In a way, the shoot can be considered as a dress rehearsal for the photo shoot on your wedding day.

• Mementos—Your engagement photos can be used on your save the date cards, invitations or even thank you cards. You can also incorporate them into the reception décor, wedding favours (think coasters!), or a projected slideshow during your cocktail hour.

Some styling tips for your engagement shoot:

• Selecting your wardrobe—Always be aware of the background for your shoot. You wouldn’t want to blend in! One example is avoiding wearing green if your shoot will take place in a garden or park. Another colour may pop better, such as white, ivory or even brighter colours such as purple, red or orange.

• It is also best to wear clothing you’re most comfortable in for your shoot. If your style is more casual, try not to turn into someone unrecognisable in a cocktail dress and stilettos on your shoot! The best option is to stay true to your style and clothing preferences. Try to avoid clothing that will become see-through in the sunlight or clothing that will show your underwear or perspiration stains, if you’re doing an outdoor shoot.

• Use props or a certain theme—Many couples choose to use parasols, balloons, cars, bicycles or beach balls, to inject more personality and interest during their shoot. Couples are now incorporating their pets and favourite memorabilia—books, collector items or heirlooms—as well.

• Choose a meaningful location—Engagement shoots are not usually done in studio. Most are done off-site or on location. Your choice of location can be as simple as having it at home, if that’s where you’re most comfortable. If you would like to be more adventurous, your shoot is an ideal time to select a location that reflects your interests.

For example, if you are a sports fan, you can choose to shoot in a stadium or playing field, or if you love to dine out, you can do your shoot al fresco, at your favourite restaurant or café. Many couples choose locations that are off-the-beaten path such as on a rooftop, beachside, a movie theatre, on a bridge or near to monuments or places of architectural interest.

For more inspiration for your wedding's photographs, visit the TrinidadWeddings' Pinterest board at: https://www.pinterest.com/trinidadwedding/photo-ideas/