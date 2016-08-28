Worrying silence from National Security Minister

Does the Cabinet of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley have a Ministry of National Security? It would seem not because there has not been even a whimper from that ministry about the recent discovery of more than 8,000 rounds of ammunition in two separate raids in south Trinidad.

This is a ministry with three ministers—Edmund Dillon, a former soldier of very high rank; Dennis Moses, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who usually says nothing about foreign affairs far more national security and the indomitable Stuart Young, the minister of everything—but they all seem to be doing nothing about crime.

Last week a child was killed in a crossfire between bandits, another was killed in a fire from which her parents and relatives were unable to save her and a kidnapping was thwarted by police intervention, but no one was held. There have been countless other incidents and all that is forthcoming from the ministers or the ministry is that they are “concerned.” No messages of sympathy, no condolences, no remorse, nothing at all.

T&T murder toll at the time of writing is just a few short of crossing the 300 mark. Very few arrests have been made but the police are always quick to say that “investigations are continuing” even when prospects for arrests seem remote. Still, the ministry gives the public nothing of substance.

Even police officers, vested with the responsibility of keeping the nation secure, are themselves victims of bandits, and that is increasing as I write. A bandit took little umbrage at stealing a policeman’s motorbike and within three days there was a case of breaking and entering a home belonging to another officer. Still the ministry maintains its silence.

I guess the ministry would say criminal investigations are the province of the Police Service and I agree, but it is the responsibility of the Minister of National Security to give the nation some hope that things will get better, that the police arrest rate will improve because of their strategies. Tell us something.

We must pay attention to columnist Ralph Maraj when he addresses the question of Isis operatives returning to T&T. He reminded us of chilling calls for “Muslims of Trinidad” to “kill Christians” and “make the streets run with their blood.” The ministry has not said anything, except they are still waiting to identify if any T&T citizens are being held in Turkey. We too shall wait.

Last week, the Police Service’s Michael Pierre said serious crimes in T&T are down. I do not know whether the murder rate was taken into account because that rate certainly was not down. However, we have seen a spike in home invasions and we hear of people throwing stones at cars near Gulf City to facilitate robberies and car jackings.

This column calls on the Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon, or even Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, as head of the National Security Council, to speak to the public and at least give some idea of what plans the Government has to bring down the increasing number of killings in the country. Give the public something to hold on to.

Vernon Khelawan is a columnist for Catholic Media Services Limited (Camsel), the official communications arm of the Archdiocese of Port-of-Spain. Its offices are located at 31 Independence Square. Telephone: 623-7620.