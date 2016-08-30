Pigeons in the Red House

T&T’s approach to preserving its built heritage has come under the spotlight several times in recent years. The demolition of Greyfriars Church on Frederick Street, Port-of-Spain, in 2015, caused widespread public outrage and there has been consternation at the deterioration of Mille Fleurs and Whitehall, two of the Magnificent Seven buildings around the Queen’s Park Savannah. In this two-part series, Yvonne Baboolal looks at the ongoing saga of two buildings that are seen to epitomise our governance, the Red House—which once was the seat of Parliament—and President’s House. These crucial buildings are in various stages of disrepair, a situation decried by many who believe the state of the buildings is an indication of absence of national pride.

As T&T prepares to celebrate 54 years of independence, one of the country’s most important symbols of governance and people power, the Red House, stands like an eyesore in the capital city.

The dilapidated, pigeon-infested top of the building, surrounded by scaffolding, peeps shamefully out above the red painted galvanise sheeting, blocking it off from the public.

The building stands amidst the well maintained National Library, Port-of-Spain Magistrate’s Court, the Ministry of the Attorney General and Cabildo Chambers.

Built in 1844 during the colonial era, the Red House once housed the legislative chamber and the offices of the governor, the colonial treasurer, the attorney general, other colonial officials and the law courts.

When T&T gained independence in 1962, it became the proud home of the first government and when the country became a Republic in 1976, the Red House, as a symbol of people power, became a household word.

The building began to decay rapidly after the 1990 insurrection by Jamaat al Muslimeen insurgents.

One faction of the rebels took over the Red House and held several government ministers hostage and engaged in a six-day shoot-out with the army which was outside the building.

The roof of the Red House was damaged by bullets, and leaking began, leading to the collapse of the ceiling.

Attempts to restore the building began 19 years ago but never took off. Excavation work began in 2013 but stopped after workmen unearthed whole human skeletons, bones and other artifacts on the site. They are believed to belong to Amerindians who lived in the area hundreds of years ago. A committee was set up to deal with this, and the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community were called in for discussions. The First Peoples Community have insisted the bones be properly reburied on the site with appropriate indigenous religious ceremony.

It was reportedly agreed that the bones will be reinterred right there at the site after the restoration project is completed.

Former UWI history lecturer Professor Brinsley Samaroo said the Red House played a very important part in our history.

“There were the Water Riots of 1903, the demonstrations outside Parliament. The Red House was seen as a symbol of the people’s power.

“During the Water Riots, ordinary people tried to enter the Red House and could not and 16 were killed by colonial police, including three women.”

Samaroo said during the Black Power Movement of the 1970s, the Red House was once again a focal point of agitation and marching.

“The Red House, the seat of power, was seen as a symbol of governance and governments in T&T.”

He referred to the location of Woodford Square directly opposite the Red House as a gathering place for people agitating for a share in governance.

“Woodford Square was a central meeting point for people involved in the Water Riots even as far back as 1903. It was a place where people involved in the Black Power movement would meet and it attained the name ‘The University of Woodford Square’ because of the political discussions that would take place among ordinary citizens there.

“Most people are ignorant of the historical significance of the area.”

Ricardo Bharath, head of the Santa Rosa First Peoples, is baffled by government secrecy over the skeletons and human bones found under the Red House. Recalling the discovery of the remains of their Amerindian ancestors in 2013, he said, “They were kind of secretive about it, but some men took pictures and made it public. A committee headed by former House Speaker Wade Mark was set up to deal with the situation and they called us to let us know of the find. There were pottery and artifacts associated with the Amerindians and with the more advanced culture of the Europeans. In the first meeting with the committee, we were allowed to see some artifacts. But, to date, we are not allowed to see the bones. We understand there are a few whole skeletons and some bones. Why the secrecy?”

Bharath said the Sanat Rosa First Peoples Community made written and oral submissions to the committee and submitted the same recommendations to the present Government, including to Culture Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. Recommendations also went to Arima MP Anthony Garcia.

They recommended that the human remains be reburied on the present site with the appropriate indigenous ceremony.

Bharath said according to the UN Declaration on Human Rights of Indigenous People, of which T&T is a signatory, there are clear guidelines on how their human remains should be treated.

He said the other artifacts and pottery could be on display but not the bones.

The Santa Rosa First Peoples Community wants a monument or symbol of the First Peoples to be erected on the Red House site as a symbol of the presence of the First Peoples who existed there.

“We are asking for a space in the reconstructed building from where we can disseminate information on the First Peoples.”

Bharath stressed that the First Peoples never advocated for the removal of Parliament from the site; also, they never said there was to be no renovation of the building. He said the last People’s Partnership administration did not give them any confirmation in writing but said it had no problem with the requests made.

The PNM Government has not yet deliberated on this matter, he said. “We are waiting on Cabinet to deliberate and to say yea or nay. I understand our recommendations are to be discussed. We will wait three weeks.”

Bharath said he is hopeful. “I can’t see why they won’t accede to our requests.” If they are not successful, the First Peoples will seek international help, he said.

Early this month, during the launch of the book The Indigenous Peoples of TT—From the First Settlers Until Today, Bharath spoke about the importance of the proper handling and reburial of ancestral remains. He hinted at negative social consequences if there is a failure to do so. He told T&T Guardian there are many contributing factors to the unrest in the country but said he is convinced the proper handling of the remains of the First Peoples is important to social peace.

“I am not saying because the remains are not being handled properly it will result in crime. But I strongly believe how you treat the remains of your ancestors will have an impact on day to day life.

“When the First People’s spirits are disturbed in a certain way, you have to deal with it. There is a connection with how you treat your remains and its impact on the environment and the people who occupy the space.”

Bharath said recorded and oral history show there was a major Amerindian village at the site of the Red House.

“The East Dry River didn’t always flow where it is flowing now. It was flowing close to the Red House and Amerindians settled on the banks.”

He said the river was later diverted. He said some of the Amerindians were killed, some moved to Santa Cruz and some died from natural causes. “Proper treatment of their remains are especially important for people who sit there in Government and take care of the country’s business.”

New Promises

When the PNM Government came into power in September 2015, it appointed a high-powered Red House Committee headed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. It included Cabinet members.

“A people uninterested in its art…its artists and its history are a people not worthy of an independent state,” Rowley said.

The Government promised to pump $400 million into restoration work on the Red House by the end of March.

The Urban Development Corporation of T&T (Udecott) has reportedly already spent $110 million on consultancy and construction work on the Red House.

Udecott said it will need a further $381 million to build a Parliamentary Complex, taking the figure to a total of $891 million.

To date, almost five months later, nothing new has been done to restore the Red House.

Parliament has been moved to the Port-of-Spain International Waterfront Complex and at least one historian believes it will remain there for a long time.

Red House Timeline

February 15, 1844 — First stone laid for the foundation of the Red House by Governor Sir Colonel Henry MacLeod, opposite Brunswick Square later changed to Woodford Square during World War I in 1914 to 1918. It was to house legislative chamber and the offices of the governor, the colonial treasurer, the attorney general, other colonial officials and the law courts.

1848 — The building, comprising two plain box-like structures, was declared open.

1849 — First attack on The Red House after a policy was instituted to treat debtors like criminals. Lord Harris spent a night under siege in the building which was surrounded by troops. Window panes were broken and one rioter was shot dead.

1897 — The Red House got its names after it was painted red while Trinidad was preparing to celebrate Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee.

March 23, 1903 — Second attack on the Red House. Another riot by citizens took place outside the building where the Legislative Council was debating increasing water rates. Stones were thrown into the building and all the windows were smashed. Members of the Council chamber hid under desks, tables and behind pillars. The building was burnt and later rebuilt. Sixteen rioters were killed.

February 4, 1907 — The Red House, rebuilt with additions like the rotunda, stucco ceilings and a parapet around the roof, was opened. Decorations for the ceiling were made in England in panels. An Italian craftsman installed the ceiling. The entablature and dais were designed by D M Hahn, chief draughtsman of Public Works. The new style has been described as Beaux Arts.

July 1990 — Jamaat al Muslimeen insurrectionists invaded the building in an attempted overthrow of the government and held several ministers hostage for six days. Six days of shoot-outs between the army on the outside and rebels inside the building resulted in bullet damage to the ceiling.

2010 — After prolonged leaking a large part of the ceiling collapsed.

October 2011 — Parliament moved to Tower D at the Port-of-Spain International Waterfront Complex.

From then till now — Off-and-on attempts to repair the Red House.

Part 2 — on President’s House—will appear tomorrow.