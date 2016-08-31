President’s House blighted by neglect

Around the Queen’s Park Savannah, stands President’s House, built in 1876 and once described as one of the best pieces of architecture in the West Indies. The building, described as neo-Renaissance and Victorian, was the home of a string of colonial governors, including Governor General of the Federated West Indies, Lord Hailes. It was called the Governor’s House during that time.

In 1960, it became the home of the first locally appointed governor, Sir Solomon Hochoy. After Independence, on August 1, 1976, when T&T became a Republic, the Governor-General's House became President’s House and became the residence of presidents Ellis Clarke, Noor Hassanali and ANR Robinson.

But by 2010, the roof of the termite-ridden building was so bad, it collapsed.

Former head of the History Department of the University of the West Indies, Professor Dr Brinsley Samaroo, said successive governments have said a lot about preserving physical heritage but, by and large, have not put these promises into effect. As a result, there has been continuous decay of the President’s House, Red House and other heritage buildings, he said.

“From time to time, ministers go and look at it and make good plans about rebuilding, and then you never hear from them again,” he commented.

Samaroo blames the decay of these heritage buildings on our lack of a sense of valuing our own history.

“T&T does not have a sense of history except for a small minority. The vast majority of people do not think history is important. They don’t think these buildings hold any rich cultural heritage. Generally, there is no pressure on the Government to refurbish or resuscitate them. This lack of interest is a reflection of an ignorance of our history. It shows a lack of a spirit of commitment to the country.”

At the President’s House grounds, incumbent President Anthony Carmona has moved into the renovated cottage, originally reserved for guests, and staff are reportedly working from containers. The media previously ran stories about the controversial $28,000 monthly tax-free housing allowance which was being paid to the President, in addition to him being accommodated at temporary quarters while the cottage was being renovated.

Impetus to renovate and repair seems constantly to be stymied. For instance, museum curator Claire Broadbridge wrote in the book Zalayhar Hassanali—Life of a First Lady of how under a previous PNM administration, the Canadian government had offered money to repair President’s House. Canada offered the funds (reportedly a large sum) as part of its thrust, at the time, to help restore heritage buildings in the Caribbean. But, Broadbridge said, unfortunately the repairs to President’s House never took place.

More recently, on November 2, 2015, after the current PNM Government was sworn into power, Works Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, in an online news report, said the refurbishment and renovation of President's House in St Ann's was a top priority. Hinds said a small allocation was made in the 2016 budget towards this project.

“We have been given assurances that whatever other monies are required, to the extent that we can afford it, will be made available for the refurbishment and renovation of this wonderful edifice,” Hinds said.

He said Rowley believed it was scandalous the building was allowed to languish over the past five years and had signalled to him and Finance Minister Colm Imbert that they had a mandate to get on with this job.

Meanwhile, architect Rudylyn Roberts, who heads the group Citizens for Conservation (CFC), believes there is no maintenance programme or proper system in place to deal with old buildings.

“They are like an old grandmother who is fragile and needs special care. After all these years, the buildings are still not repaired,” she said.

She said during a former PNM administration, repair work on President’s House was supposed to start. “A drawing was done. Work was started and it stopped.”

Roberts felt this administration was showing more interest by setting up a committee headed by Rowley himself.

“We are very hopeful. The CFC is looking on with fingers and toes crossed that this time, restoration will really start.”

Roberts believes this will take time and is not worried by the delays.

“You can’t make a decision to fix a building, and start renovations at once. They need to go in and establish what needs to be done, appoint consultants, do surveys, redo the drawing, go out for tenders, prepare budgets, go back to Town & Country, start over again.”

Roberts said the process to renovate the Red House and President’s House was already started with the appointment of consultants and added, “I can’t see it taking less than three years.”

She lamented that there is no national outcry to preserve these old buildings

“Preservation and heritage are usually low on the totem pole in a country when you’ve got issues like crime and health on the front burner. These are the things the man in the street looks to see progress in.

“The CFC tries to educate the public that the building belongs to us. Our parents and grandparents helped to build them. They brought sand and stone from Laventille.”

Roberts dismissed the notion that T&T’s unpleasant colonial history is causing the indifference from citizens.

“So what?” she said. “Look at Cuba. They threw out the Americans but have not knocked down any buildings constructed during their era in Cuba. They repaired them.

“We want to see our national heritage restored and taken care of for future generations. I want my great grandchildren to be able to see the Red House.

Despite all the promises, the Red House and President’s House are still in the same state.

Many attempts to get information from President’s House on the state of the building and the status of repair works were futile.

So were efforts to get updates on restoration work on the Red House from project managers, Udecott. Udecott is also in charge of repairs to President’s House.

Many other buildings need repairs, including some of the Magnificent Seven around the Queen’s Park Savannah, like Mille Fleurs, Hayes Court, Whitehall and Roomoor. Some are privately owned, some State-owned.

Sevilla House, the only existing sugar plantation house in T&T, renovated for a sugar museum under the last People’s Partnership administration, is now under lock and key once again and closed until further notice.

There are many other small historical buildings scattered all over T&T, like old post offices, temples, mosques and churches, which are deteriorating—with no one seeming to pay any mind.

Have the Red House, President’s House and other heritage buildings in T&T now become symbols of national decay? Why were they allowed to decay, and why have attempts to restore them consistently failed?

Some believe it simply has to do with a lack of national pride and a sense of history, while others, more discreetly, said it was because in a country where crime and health issues are paramount, people pay little attention to symbols of our past.