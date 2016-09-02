Pan on D’Avenue is a hit

The spirit of “one love” was most existent last Saturday night when the Woodbrook/St James Community Association staged Pan on D’Avenue V, its most successful to date, along Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook. With at least 25,000 pan fans in attendance, the six-hour event was incident-free and offered 25 of the nation’s popular steel orchestras.

Along the route patrons enjoyed the beautiful music performed with many of them walking with deck chairs and picnic baskets. Peeking into the basket of one pan enthusiast named Barrow, he said: “This come like Panorama and I cook a wicked beef pelau for tonight.” Another patron lower down the avenue was boasting about her curried crab and dumpling, while in Adam Smith Square, Woodbrook resident Chuckaree was touting his jerk pork and chicken to be the best.

Held for the past five years in celebration of the anniversary of our Independence and in recognition of our national instrument, the steelpan, this year’s edition of Pan on D’Avenue was held in memory of Amigo Nadur, principal figure behind the Carnival Monday night steelband competition at Adam Smith Square, and slain Japanese pan musician Asami Nagakiya.

The association also presented awards to The Engine Room (steelband percussionists). In previous years, it has honoured mas personalities: steelband arrangers, tuners, and calypsonians.

With the new Suave steel ensemble stationary at the VIP review stand at Adam Smith Square, the programme was opened with a performance by Wasafoli Rhythm & Dancers.

As the crowd grew more dense, a number of overseas visitors were seen enjoying the show. “I flew in yesterday from New York just for this and Independence,” said Carol, “and I am returning next Wednesday night to be there for Panorama next Friday and Labour Day Carnival the following Monday.”

Wendy Cutler best summed up the event when she said: “This was a true true Trinbago experience. Where else in the world can you go to see 37 (sic) steelbands parading, playing every type of music? To name name just a few, Abba’s Dancing Queen by Newtown Playboyz; the sweet sweet arrangement by Supernovas; All Stars ramajaying with Woman on the Bass; and, the champion St Margaret’s Superstars fully supported by proud moms, dads and family, for over six hours; and all for free?

“People talking to each other, even if you had never seen them before? The world can learn a thing or two from us. What was really good to see, plenty young people appreciating the national instrument. Saturday night was pure heaven.”

Pan on D’Avenue is a perfect vehicle to be tweaked and enhanced, with more State participation, packaged and marketed as a tourism item. Its infrastructure should include park and shuttle facilties, utilising surrounding open spaces; access to bathroom facilities; and, more cohesive marshalling of steelbands along the parade.

The main glitch on Saturday was a 30-minute delay in the programme, caused by the late arrival of one of the steelbands.

Similar steelband events in Point Fortin, Laventille and Arima can also benefit from more State fiscal intervention. For instance, the Eastern Main Road in Laventille is in dire need of a much improved street lighting programme, an amenity that is much better along Ariapita Avenue.

The Borough of Point Fortin can enhance its product by having no disc jockeys and sound systems along the parade route. Patrons and guests from abroad do not travel to Point Fortin to be bombarded by dancehall and other music played unthinking, indifferent disc jockeys who are reluctant to turn off their music when a steelband approaches.

If we are serious about inviting visitors to our “home” to sample and immerse themselves in our culture we must lift the bar on the quality of product we are promoting and presenting.

To say the least, the music on Saturday night was exhilarating and served to lift the spirits of listeners putting people in the right mood for Wednesday’s Independence Day steelband fare staged by Newtown Playboyz, Invaders, Starlift and Woodbrook Modernaires. On Saturday every band sounded good with almost all presenting new music in their repertoires.

A number of the steelbands were also elegantly attired in outfits that bore the national colours, like Republic Bank Exodus and the T&T Defence Force Steel Orchestra. Creating a good visual impression on the road was NGC Couva Joylanders, utilising two large trailers making their way along the Avenue side by side. Also creating an impression was Newtown Playboyz as this Tragarete Road band did an entire carnival presentation.

Bringing the curtain down on an outstanding night of pan music at 2 am was Phase II con collaboration with Hadco with an infectious Len “Boogsie” Sharpe interpretation of Gypsy’s For Cane.

Time for Legacy in 2017

Legacy will kicks off its Carnival 2017 season with the launch of its presentation: Time…Then & Now tomorrow at Tzar Nightlife on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook. The Legacy team is busy putting the final touches on its selection of 2K17 costume designs which will be revealed with a live display at the band launch.

In expanding on Legacy’s theme, bandleader “Big Mike” Antoine explained: “Every era has its own character, its own part to play in the evolution of our culture which is reflected in the mas. Then and now, the mas has always been an expression of the people and the times, one era as important as the next.

Legacy will showcase from as far back as the mas of the indigenous people through time to today’s modern mas. What never changes is that Trinidad Carnival is a true celebration of colour, creativity and joie de vivre. The launch will give patrons a taste of what to expect from Legacy on the road come Carnival days; stunning costumes and a great vibe, snapshots through time.”

Antoine expresses his concern that playing mas is becoming less and less accessible to the ordinary person due to sky-rocketing costs of the inputs required for today’s all-inclusive Carnival experience. Insisting that mas should be for everyone, not just a select few, he promises that Legacy has become creative in order to suit everyone’s pocket, asserting, “we need to encourage the young people to get involved, to participate in their culture and to carry it into the future.”

For Carnival 2017 Legacy will certainly defend its Uptown Band of the Year title and will cross the Queen’s Park Savannah stage as well as other official venues in Port-of-Spain in order to give its masqueraders the opportunity to experience the unique and indescribable thrill of the big stage. The band will also present two Queens and two Kings who will participate in the national competition.

Further information on Legacy’s band launch and Carnival 2017 presentation can be obtained from Legacy Mas Camp, (338-8208, 622-7466) or at www.legacycarnival.com or facebook page “Legacy Carnival”.

Tobago tassa steals the show

The 2016 National Tassarama competition held last Saturday was a huge success. Held by the Tassa Association of T&T (TATT) at Gilbert Park in Couva the event attracted a large crowd.

The large and patriotic crowds was stunned and gave full support and endorsement of the entire Tobago contingent which consisted of 30 people as guest of this years finals. TATT president Dr Vijay Rai said: “The THA must be commended for organising and sending the performers, which covered Tobago tassa, African dance with Indian dancers, African drumming and tassa fusion, the Tambrin performance and all aspects of Tobago culture. It was the highlight of the competition.”

At the end of some intense competition, the judges awarded the championship to Central Rhythm, followed by Stinger Boys and Big Thumb Dragon Boys. The latter copped the People’s Choice Award. In the junior category, Moving Stars emerged winner, ahead of Marabella United and Gandhi Tassa Drummers. The Marabella outfit won the People’s Choice award.

The Nirvana Dancers who accompanied Dragon Boys won the Best Tassa Dancers award, edging out Dance Crew & Crazy Legs of fourth placed Outlaw International Tassa Band, and Central Rhythm Dancers, respectively.

The organisers were so enthused by the participation of their Tobago counterparts that it was announced that come 2017, every first Saturday of August would be dedicated to staging the preliminaries of the National Tassarama competition in Tobago.