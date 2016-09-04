Like a Wild West town

Last week we looked at how Sangre Grande emerged from the forests to become a major cocoa trading centre. It was a rip-roaring environment and was described in 1910 as follows:

“I strolled about Cunape village, as Sangre Grande is locally called, to see what changes had occurred in four years. My impressions were that business had increased, judging from the number of fresh “shacks” that had been run up and the congested confusion of carts, barrels and boxes, etc, but the proportion of loafers, that is, five to every one working-man or woman, was unaltered.

“Every provision shop, and their name was legion, held loafers of all sorts who did nothing (as far as I could see), but sit round on barrels or lean up against the counters and doors gossiping and living seemingly on the combined smells of the shop, which were undeniably strong, and afforded probably all the nourishment these idle ones needed. Outside one of these temples I saw a man, very drunk indeed, and it was yet early in the day, and finding his face familiar to me as that of an old wood-squarer, I asked Harris, to whom he had spoken a few maudlin words, if he were not in that line of business. Harris answered that he was a detective, which left me furiously to think over the Machiavellian methods of the Trinidad Police Force.

“The messages having been made we got under way, the faithful Harris acting as Jehu. Wheeling to the right, before the Court-House, passing the Cunape River over the Brooklyn Bridge, we gallantly breasted the hill leading to the official portion of Sangre Grande. Here, near the Catholic Church I was struck by one of the first emblems of progress, a large unfinished building which looked as if the designer had intended primarily to erect a replica of the Taj Mahal, but, having changed his mind, had chopped it up into little cubicles like a Chinese gambling house. Harris, who I found was brimful of information, told me that the building had been designed and erected by an Indian fellow citizen, a remote descendant of ‘the Lion of the Punjaub,’ at least his name had the same terminative Singh, who had amassed unto himself many shekels and was determined to show ‘dem half-bit buccra’ of Trinidad how to build a house.

“Up past the houses of the official dignitaries, DMO, Warden, etc, over the Sangre Grande River, and again up the hill where the flourishing plantation of dear old Doctor Thomas is situated. Here, I would have made a short call on JP, an old friend of prehistoric days, but he had also gone to chant The Maple Leaf Forever. Through Sangre Chiquito on and on, cacao plantations innumerable on both sides of the road laden with pods, purple, scarlet, yellow and green... ”

One of the first cinemas to be erected outside Port-of-Spain was at Sangre Grande in 1919. A very important establishment in the town was the Marlay Store which was a very large emporium owned by a Chinese businessman. In addition to being a buying agent for cocoa, coffee and tonka beans, Marlay’s also boasted a grocery, bar and soda water factory, with its own unique branded bottles being imported from the United States.

Sangre Grande went into a temporary recession when the cocoa economy tanked in 1920 but by 1941 a new source of income was on the horizon. That was when the United States Air Force and Army began clearing the El Mamo forest near Cumuto for the construction of the Wallerfield Airbase and Fort Read. Suddenly, the area was of serious importance. Cocoa suffered as labour left to work for American dollars but the rumshops and cinema had a field day since the Yankee boys sought entertainment.

The Trinidad Government Railway ended its Sangre Grande line in the 1960s which inspired the kaiso composed by Houndini, Arima Tonight Sangre Grande Tomorrow Night. Despite these setbacks, Sangre Grande remained the largest town of eastern Trinidad. In time, its little health centre was replaced by a district hospital which today has expanded to embrace many important medical functions including oncology. Only a few of the old buildings still stand and the fate of the old colonial post office is always in question.

Hopefully one day people will realise the importance of history to the nation and clamour to see it preserved.