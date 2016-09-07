‘Crazy Legs’ serious about humour

Kimron Ramparas’ broad, brilliant smile is no joke. It’s real, even when he’s off camera. But when he’s in front of it, he makes people laugh.

Ramparas is part of a social media comedy circuit, developing and producing short films reflecting on topical issues. The Pokeman craze, for example, took a turn when instead of finding a pikachu, it was the local manicou. Needless to say, the manicou’s fate was happily ever after for Ramparas at dinner time in the short skit.

“I was always kinda stupid. When I was at school (ASJA Boys’ College), my friends used to ask me ‘what jokes yuh have,’” said the 26-year-old. “I think I get my stupidness from my granddad. He always had a positive way at looking at things.”

Actually, he said both his maternal and paternal grandfathers believed humour is an integral part of living.

“Whichever granddad I spent my holidays by, he was always making jokes,” he said.

“They weren’t big jokers but they knew how to make people to smile. But my family like real jokes and fun. But we know when is serious time.”

But his “stupidness” is not the reason why he is called Crazy Legs. Perhaps, the Crazy part folks may understand because of his jokes and antics. But this is his hip hop sobriquet, something to do with his knees and the angles his legs find themselves, although he is not double jointed.

“I have four hip hop international titles in Trinidad—three first places, one second. I have won two titles in the Dance Against Crime competition —in the popping category and Battle of the Year, I got first place for popping. Then I won Outta Battle—first place, all style,” he said.

He still dances and manages three hip hop groups. He also contributed choreography for soca stars Machel Montano and KI for International Soca Monarch and Nishard Mayrhoo for Chutney Soca Monarch. Those responsibilities, added to his comedy productions, the role of Master of Ceremonies at special events or managing behind the scenes, studying law and his regular day job, keep him very busy. But this year, in particular, has been a demanding one so far, he said.

“I have never been so busy as this year, a recession year,” he said. “I guess with the all the pressure people want more to laugh about.”

Ramparas started the comedy production four years ago with one video, now every week he works on a skit and releases them fortnightly on his Facebook page. He writes the script, shoots, directs and edits his pieces.

“When I got into this, I wasn’t into money. I want to make people laugh. I have no limits to my craziness. I like to make it into a big production,” Ramparas said. “Even without social media, I would still make people laugh. I use social media as a vehicle to present it.”

Four years ago, he didn’t know how to act, wasn’t into cinematography, never attended dance classes. Now, he has become a popular name as a result of his raw talent and improving through experiences over the years.

“Who inspired me? I don’t know where it came from,” he said. “But two actors who have caught my attention are Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves for their humility off the screen. They are my biggest role models.”

Ramparas said he is more serious than funny. For one thing, he is not giving up his dream to become a lawyer. He also calls himself an old soul, appreciating the beauty of opera music. “When I was small, I had magazines that showed off these big opera spots. Then on TV, I’m hearing it. I even bought a violin, because I was watching it on YouTube, so I had to get a teacher,” he said.

While his humour always presents a positive message to look at yourself, he gets mad too. The unity, or rather the lack thereof, ticks him off. In a time of recession, he sees it most prevalent. “When Trinidadians don’t support local, I want to hold them and choke them. Everybody should support. I buy what I see down here,” he said.

But there is unity among his comedy brothers. On his Facebook page, there’s a selfie with fellow comedian Sunny Bling, when they worked on a project together. “Everybody has a style,” he said. “I am not worried about who is doing what.”