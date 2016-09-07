Celebrate International Literacy Day

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), it is estimated that some 775 million adults around the world lack minimum literacy skills.

This means that worldwide one in five adults is still not literate. In addition to this, about 60.7 million children do not attend school and many more attend occasionally or drop out. This does not make for a good case of ending the cycle of poor literacy skills.

In T&T, 22-23 per cent of our people aged 15 and over are unable to cope with everyday reading and writing. That’s almost one in four Trinidadians and Tobagonians who are not literate.

These statistics were the results of a 1994 Alta and 1995 UWI National Literacy Survey. Although these surveys were done over a decade ago, it is highly unlikely that a survey today would reveal any positive change.

Alta’s survey found that eight per cent of people over 15 years of age (which would have equated to 62,000 adults) could not read even three of these words: to, at, love, sun, bet.

A further 15 per cent could only read a little, adding another 118,000 adults. According to these two surveys, at best, our literacy rate stood at 78 per cent in 1995 with some 180,000 adults unable to cope with everyday basic reading and writing. Fifty years ago, Unesco officially proclaimed September 8 as International Literacy Day. This was done to actively encourage communities worldwide to promote literacy as an instrument to empower individuals, communities and societies. Literacy is a part of Sustainable Development Goal 4 which, along with other goals makes up the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. According to Unesco, the vision of literacy in this context goes hand in hand with lifelong learning opportunities with a special focus on youth and adults.

The target is that by 2030 “all youth and a substantial proportion of adults, both men and women, achieve literacy...” (Unesco, 2016).

International Literacy Day is celebrated by governments, private sectors, communities and non-governmental organisations around the world.

This year, Unesco is celebrating the 50th anniversary of International Literacy Day under the banner Reading The Past, Writing The Future. On this day, many who have invented and executed solutions which can drive literacy towards achieving the 2030 Education agenda, are awarded with prizes.

In celebration of International Literacy Day locally, Alta registered new students at libraries nationwide. Registration took place on September 6 and 7 at 11 national libraries and four selected venues.

If you know an adult (16+) who needs to learn to read and write who may have missed our registration days, no fear.

Have them give us a call at 624-2582 as soon as possible.

