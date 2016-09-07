YMCA introduces free fitness open days

Since its inception in T&T in 1964, the YMCA of T&T has been focused on the development of children and youth.

A release said the mission of the “Y” as it’s commonly called, is to develop healthy, caring, responsible individuals contributing to a society characterised by love and unity.

YMCATT has benchmarked the standard for youth outreach services for over 50 years, serving a number of at risk youth across the country. In an effort to further serve our communities, the organisation has a wide range of health and wellness activities and programmes for people of all ages.

YMCATT offers open swim, zumba, boot camp fitness, aqua fitness, football and road tennis. These health and wellness programmes all fall under the Feel Good, Get Fit initiative. YMCATT recently started a free open day which occurs on the third Friday of every month. The Feel Good Get Fit Open Day is open to the general public, to experience all of these programmes free of charge.

The YMCA started the open day initiative because of what it saw as the need to introduce an assortment of fitness activities from qualified and experienced instructors.

Additionally, the programme is supported by expert nutritional and wellness professionals who provide guidance to facilitate holistic health and wellness. Feel Good, Get Fit, therefore, creates a platform in which a healthy lifestyle is affordable to everyone.

YMCATT has also partnered with companies such as Nestle Trinidad Limited, Unicomer and other corporate entities to upgrade the facilities and to launch a youth membership drive.