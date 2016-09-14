I didn’t like school, now I love learning

As a part of our 2016 anti-stigma campaign, My Story, which aims to reduce stigma associated with non-readers in T&T, we reached out to a number of our students who were willing to tell their stories. It is our hope that these stories which highlight the feelings of freedom, usefulness, pride and achievement which our students feel, will inspire you to spread the word about our free community classes for adults (16+). Telling someone about Alta can help them change their story.

Today we feature part of an interview with Christian Rodney, a Level 3 Alta student.

Why did you never learn to read and write well?

To be honest I was lazy and I didn’t like school. I used to give trouble everyday to go to school. Reading was really a hard thing for me at the time.

What motivated you to come to Alta?

I started reading the Bible before coming to Alta which helped me to get involved in the youth group at church. Also, when my children began school, I became the president at their Parents Teachers Association. I wanted to join Alta to enhance my reading and comprehension skills.

How has your life changed since coming to Alta?

I have much more confidence. I can help my children with their homework now; before I used to throw all the work on my wife but now I can actually take on the mantle of sitting with them and using the language and grammar that I am learning at Alta to help them with their studies.

It has been a really humbling experience for me to come to Alta. My classmates really help me with my reading and I am also able to help them. I want to do better, I have goals I want to achieve and so do my classmates.

Some of us want to learn to read and others want to get to the level where they can do CXC. I want be able to do CXC as I dropped out of school early and was never able to. Being in Alta has really encouraged me.

MORE INFO

Alta is still registering students for our 2016-2017 academic year. If you know an adult (16+) who needs to learn to read and write tell them about Alta.

There is still space for students at many of our venues. They can give Alta a call at 624-2582 (Port- of- Spain), 664-2582 (Arima) or 653-4656 (South). It’s not too late for someone to change their story and Alta can help. Encourage any adult you know who struggles with reading and writing to give Alta a call today.