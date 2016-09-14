Sweet Bottom film explores deportee’s plight

Roy Ashby is not what you think of as your average deportee: he’s a US war veteran and trained chef with a degree, laconic but courteous. But that’s not enough to save him when he pleads guilty to three minor crimes and is shipped back from New York, where he grew up, to Barbados, the ancestral home where he can’t find his family and has only one friend.

Sweet Bottom examines the unfairness of the US policy of deporting men with criminal records who have Caribbean origins, but who flounder when they are flung back onto islands they have not seen since infancy. Once it veers towards being didactic, desperate to return to the only home he knows—Brooklyn—Ashby harangues an implacable US embassy official, “Seventy-nine per cent of the people deported have no criminal record, or only for low-level offences.”

It’s precisely because Ashby himself (Sean Casely) isn’t a violent low-life that you find yourself cheering him on as he swallows his pride and stays on the straight and narrow. At first he does well as he tries to find his feet—he gets a job, acquires a very middle-class girlfriend and even does voluntary work.

But the obstacles become insurmountable as they are piled in his path by the suave but brutal Inspector Rock (Daniel M Best). The wily policeman is disgusted by deportees, whose crimes give the police a bad name and threaten Barbados’ brand as a tourist destination.

“This rock was blessed by the hand of God,” says the inspector—speaking perhaps both of himself and of the island—but Americans “see us as their refuse pile,” where they can send their “dregs…sinners beyond redemption.”

“Who needs counselling?” Ashby answers drily, briskly exiting the policeman’s office. But Inspector Rock can’t be shaken off so easily. He pursues Ashby relentlessly, and the story takes on what seems the inevitability of Greek tragedy, in which one fatal error has doomed the hero.

Sweet Bottom even quotes the myth of Prometheus, condemned to a living death for stealing the secret of fire, though in this retelling Apollo is replaced by Shango. Similarly, a street calypsonian’s commentary replaces the Greek chorus.

Barbados’ natural beauty helps make up for the shortcomings of what was obviously a shoestring budget. This is the first feature film by the director, Gladstone Yearwood, but his experience in documentaries is obviously an advantage.

Yearwood is a professor of film and creative arts, and director of the Errol Barrow Centre for Creative Imagination at UWI’s Cave Hill Campus.

Occasionally, at least at first, Ashby seems too good to be true, especially by contrast with his friend Wally (Troy “Special” Harper), a likeable rogue. But Casely acts with an intense conviction, his performance matched by several other characters, deftly sketched and then developed. And as the increasingly desperate Ashby finds himself taking one step forward and two steps back, the story gathers momentum.

It falters once or twice, such as in a stagey dance scene in a bar, although that later proves to have been crucial to the plot—and one in which the film’s otherwise baffling name, the history of Barbados, and Ashby’s genetic credentials are all simultaneously established.

Finally, however, the neatly-constructed Sweet Bottom climaxes in an unpredictable ending that satisfies poetic justice—and is perfectly summed up in the final moments by an André Tanker song.

MORE INFO:

​Sweet Bottom screenings on the following dates: • September 22, 3.30 pm, MovieTowne POS Q&A. • September 24, 3.30 pm, MovieTowne Tobago. • September 27, 8.30 pm, MovieTowne Tobago. • For more information, visit ttfilmfestival.com.