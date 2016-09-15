South Coterie of Social Workers receives new oven

The Coterie of Social Workers recently received a new Bakers Pride oven for its Meal Centre, located on Carib Street, San Fernando, thanks to the generous donation of Asian energy company Sapurakencana Drilling Jaya Ltd (SKD).

In making the presentation, SKD’s country manager, David Christiansen, said his company was very pleased to contribute to the Coterie and to the well-being of future generations.

Gloria Syms, the acting chairman of the Coterie’s San Fernando branch, responded: “The Coterie is very grateful for the donation from SKD and this additional oven will ensure increased efficiency, quality and productivity at the Meal Centre and of course, timely preparation and distribution of meals to the children of the surrounding schools.”

The presentation coincided with a courtesy call paid by His Excellency Jaime Alberto Acosta Carvajal, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary for the Republic of Colombia to T&T, during which he expressed interest in the work of the Coterie and reaffirmed his willingness to lend support to the Coterie’s fund-raising projects.

Of particular interest to the ambassador is the Coterie’s upcoming annual fund-raiser themed, A Jazz Brew...Sabor de Colombia, to be held on October 29. This event will commemorate the Coterie of Social Workers’ 95th anniversary this year.

Amongst the welcoming party at the oven handover was Alderman Vidya Mungal-Bissessar, representing the mayor of San Fernando.