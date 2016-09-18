Always be breast aware

Dr Shashta Sawh

Breast physician

Pink Hibiscus Breast Health Specialists

We are fast approaching that very well-known month of October designated as breast cancer awareness month across the world. And as they say, in the blink of an eye it will come and go.



During that month, there are many activities and events worldwide surrounding this common cancer affecting women. Thousands of men and women will come out to support the cause and promote awareness, encouraging women to be proactive and help fight the battle against breast cancer.

At this time, many women across the globe seem to have their senses heightened about how common breast cancer is and how it can affect us. They become quite proactive in getting their breast screening and even getting any breast signs or symptoms attended to by their doctors.

But should this all stop as October ends? Oddly enough, as the time rolls away from breast cancer awareness month so does this keen interest. When this month is over, the hectic lifestyles of many can cause this awareness to dwindle unintentionally. The importance of getting screened for breast cancer should be one that is year round.

Many women are still afraid and do not dare to bare it all at their doctor’s visit. Too often women experience many trepidations about having a breast screening performed for both the fear of a painful mammogram and the possibility of an unfortunate result.

Whilst the screening tool for breast cancer for women over the age of 40 is a mammogram, this procedure should not be deferred for a reason such as pain. A mammogram which is an X-ray of the breast should not be painful if performed at a properly equipped specialist breast unit.

Specialist breast clinics have migrated from the old analog (film) mammography to digital mammography. Clinics that perform digital mammography are the preferred option. Digital mammograms carry many advantages over the older analog one. For the patient, the compression is not as much and hence, pain is no longer an issue and the compression time is shorter. This performed in the correct setting can lead to a pain–free experience.

I have seen several times at Pink Hibiscus clinic that women wait until they have developed a breast concern before getting assessed. Many believe if they cannot feel or see a change that all is well with their breast health. But breast cancer screening allows us to detect this cancer even before it reaches a stage where a difference can be felt or seen. The earlier the diagnosis the better the prognosis and quality of life for the patient affected by it.

Being breast aware through self-breast examinations is as equally important as having a visit to a breast clinic for mammography and ultrasound. Appreciating changes in your breast tissue can be the first indicator of an abnormality.

So let us not wait every year to be reminded of being breast aware in the upcoming month of October—breast cancer awareness month. The value of appreciating that this is crucial all year round and not only during the upcoming breast cancer awareness month can help save more lives.