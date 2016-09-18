Premier learning institution

Elizabeth Mowser was one of the first pupils to attend St Andrew’s Private School. She entered the school in September 1946 when her surname was still Boos. At that time, the school was situated underneath a house where one of her friends, Gretchen Aird, lived. It was the end of World War II and a group of parents who were interested in the education of their children got together.

Back then, there were less than 20 pupils in all at St Andrew’s.

“The school actually started at Riverside Road at Mr and Mrs Aird’s home. Gretchen was their daughter and the school was started underneath their house,” Mowser said.

The school operated under the British system as the principal Miss Maggs came from England.

“Because it was a non-denominational school my father had to get permission from Count Finbar Ryan, who was the Archbishop of Port-of-Spain at that time, to send me there,” Mowser said.

Mowser’s father, who was one of the founding members of the school, was granted permission by Ryan to have his daughter attend. Mowser said she never regretted a moment at St Andrew’s. She even remembers her headmistress at the time, Miss Maggs.

“I have extremely fond memories of St Andrew’s even though it was very small. We had to do everything, we had to learn music, we had to do sports. There was no homework, everything was done in the school and we did not have to buy books or anything like that, it was all provided to us,” she said.

Eventually the school outgrew the space underneath the Airds’ home.

“When the school grew it outgrew the house and they had to move, so they bought a piece of property and moved,” Mowser said.

The property that was bought is where St Andrew’s is now located at Valleton Avenue in Maraval. It was a single-storey building and consisted of four classrooms. Mowser stayed about three years at St Andrew’s before moving on to secondary school.

“It was a very good grounding for me because even though the school was small I was very much au courant with what was going on when I left and went to St Joseph’s Convent,” she said.

Mowser’s faith in the school has led to her having all her sons educated there. Her grandsons have also attended St Andrew’s.

Mowser eventually became part of the Parent Teacher’s Association (PTA) when her sons attended there and is now a member of the school’s foundation board. She is pleased with the progress the school has made over the years.

• There are now 376 pupils at the school and there are smartboards in every classroom.

• There are 40 members of staff and 19 classrooms at St Andrew’s.

• There has also been infrastructural development at St Andrew’s.

• In 1956, a second storey was added to the original building.

• In 1971 the West Wing and the hall were built and in the early 1970s, the school’s uniform for girls was changed to what it is now.

• In 2009 the East Wing was built.

2011 flooding showed the school’s resilience—Paula Moses. However, in 2011 the school was affected by flooding. At the time of the flooding Sandra Farinha was the school’s principal. Paula Moses the current principal was the vice principal then.

“We closed the school for a week. It was very, very bad,” Moses said.

Moses was the vice principal when the flooding occurred.

“That flood was the biggest challenge we had to deal with because every time it rained we panicked,” she said.

Moses said the flood showed the resilience of St Andrew’s.

“Amazingly at the time parents came forward like you have no idea. Teachers downed their tools and they picked up buckets and spades and rubber boots and they got things all done. It was all hands on deck,” Moses said.

Moses has been at the school since 1976 as a teacher before becoming principal earlier this year. Moses said St Andrew’s is a family.

“If I had to describe St Andrew’s in one word I would say family,” she said.

Chairman: Repeat customers indicate a successful business

Attorney Michael Quamina, current chairman of the school board, agrees that the environment at St Andrew’s is like family. Moses taught Quamina when he attended St Andrew’s. Quamina attended St Andrew’s in 1977 when Miss Whitehouse was headmistress. Quamina’s children now attend the school.

“There was never any doubt in my mind that my children would have gone to St Andrew’s,” he said.

“When I attended the first orientation for parents at St Andrew’s what absolutely amazed me was the quantum of peers from my year who were now at the orientation or who were already at the school with their children. I think one of the most significant indicators of a successful business is repeat customers,” Quamina said.

Quamina said there are several third-generation families at St Andrew’s.

“I think that my children get a kick out of it because my children attend school with children whose parents went to school with me. St Andrew’s is an extremely close-knit community,” he said.

“The fact is that the friendships which I forged in that school are maintained until today.”

Quamina said attending a good primary school has a meaningful impact on a child’s progress. And if the alumni of the St Andrew’s Private School is anything to go by, this claim definitely has some merit. This Friday, St Andrew’s will celebrate its 70th anniversary gala function at the MovieTowne Ballroom.