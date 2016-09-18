St Andrew’s producing world-class citizens

ANSA McAL chairman A Norman Sabga believes a school curriculum which is well balanced can produce world-class citizens. He said this makes an educational institution great. This is perhaps why he sent all of his children to St Andrew’s Private School after attending the school himself 57 years ago.

“I think it is as fine a school as you would find anywhere in the world. Children thrive there.” Sabga reminisced about attending school in Maraval as a young boy.

“In looking back, one really remembers only pleasant things. All my memories of St Andrew’s are very fond memories.”

Sabga attended the school in 1959, when this country was still the property of the United Kingdom. He recalled a sense of authority at the school, even when children went into the playground.

“There were always teachers there and there was always a sense of respect for the teaching staff.” He said the school created a foundation for one to build on moving forward, not just in education but also in its structure and its discipline, which allowed pupils to grow and flourish. He particularly recalled the headmistress, Mrs Drummond, who instilled both fear and respect in her charges.

“When she walked around the schoolroom you were certainly aware of her and you paid her respect.”

The staff at St Andrew’s still commands Sabga’s respect.

“I believe strongly that teaching is a vocation rather than a job. Teachers there want to be doing what they are doing, hence the reason why it is such a great institution.”

While St Andrew’s would have changed in size since Sabga attended years ago, the structure of the curriculum to create a symbiotic environment for academics, art, sport and religion has stayed.

“One got an overall education, but the thing that stands out more for me is that when you go to an institution like that it builds the foundation that allows you to grow and develop in years to come,” Sabga said.

It might be surprising to some, but Sabga revealed that he had never considered himself an academic. He said his favourite memory was pitching marbles and spinning tops on the game side.

“The school certainly grew in size but as a parent, what stood out for me was the level of interaction between teachers and the parents. They display an understanding of your child and your child’s needs.” He said teachers were involved in all aspects of the children’s educational life and understanding.

“There is a level of interaction between the students and the parent and the school in understanding how the children are being managed.” He said he felt it was always important that the Parent Teacher’s Association comes together to ensure the further growth and development of the school, in a way which benefits the students.