Wedding invitation trends 2016

Minimalist designs, darker and richer colours and more creative use of fonts are three of the main trends we will see with wedding invitations this year. Modern brides have many choices—varying from earthy to sophisticated invitation styles for 2016. Here are few more invitation trends for this year:

Metallics and glitter

Whether it’s metallic stock paper, glistening envelope liners, glittered fonts or foil-pressed details, one thing’s for sure—metallics are here to stay for 2016, especially in gold and rose-gold tones.

Watercolour and illustrated invitations

Watercolour effects on invitations are popping up everywhere this year. The subtle, delicate patterns seem to suit most wedding styles well. Another trendy option is commissioning an artist to create custom artwork (sketches/paintings) for use on wedding invitations. This is gaining in popularity as brides seek more personalization and the need for a keepsake.

Laser-cut

Delicate, filigree paper invitations are the result of a laser-cutting process. Laser–cut details are extremely precise and can mimic the shape of flowers, lace, skylines or any other detail special to the couple. Many laser-cut invitations for 2016 are coming in the form of pocket folds.

“Border beautiful”

Many brides are choosing a detail this year which has nothing to do with the face of the invitation itself but rather its borders. Invitations can now be edged in a scallop, rounded edges or in a curvy “frame.” Some wedding invitations may be entirely die-cut in the shape of a heart, flower or star. The most popular shape for 2016 seems to be the oval.

Rustic and woodland-inspired

A very popular trend this year that has continued from 2015 is a preference for woodland motifs on invitations. You will see depictions of green garlands, trees, branches and even forest creatures such as birds, deer, rabbits and foxes on invitations this year.

Botanicals

Botanicals and florals are going to be one of the more widespread invitation designs for 2016. They can range from watercolour/oil painting effects, pen-and-ink sketches or even whimsical graphics.

For more visual inspiration on this year’s invitation trends, visit the TrinidadWeddings’ Pinterest board here: https://www.pinterest.com/trinidadwedding/invitations/