Black Stalin celebrates 75 with Friends of the Youths

Friends of the Youths of T&T hosted a celebration for Leroy “Black Stalin” Calliste’s 75th birthday, at the South National Academy for Performing Arts on Saturday.

With hits like Wait Dorothy, Play One, Black Man Feeling to Party, Caribbean Unity and Bun Dem—Stalin is one of this country’s most beloved entertainers. He suffered a stroke in 2014 which left him unable to sing in the way he used to, but his fans have never forgotten him.

Some of the calypsonians who turned up for the evening included Chuck Gordon, Sugar Aloes, Brian London, David Rudder, reigning Calypso Monarch Devon Seale and Stalin’s grandson, Keevan Calliste, who won the first Junior Extempo Monarch competition this year.