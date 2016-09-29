The Blind Way Forward: Helping the blind adapt

Tomorrow a new project to help get the word out to blind people about helpful technologies will be launched in Barataria.

Called The Blind Way Forward, it is a unique initiative to educate people with visual impairment about technologies and associations available to them. It has been developed to help people who have either already lost their sight or are losing their sight. It is meant to inspire these individuals into taking action so that they can acquire the knowledge they need to live successful and independent lives.

An initiative sponsored through the Ministry of Planning and Sustainable Development, the project was an awardee of the Lumination Challenge 2015, and the idea was conceived by Marlon Parieaho, who is totally blind.

Parieaho’s experience with visual impairment began after he was diagnosed with an ocular disease that resulted in irreversible blindness. Following his diagnosis, a medical doctor handed him a membership form for an organisation and told him there was nothing that could be done. Parieaho’s heart sank as thoughts of despair and depression filled his mind.

This experience is not unique to Parieaho, as many others have had similar experiences.

According to Parieaho, his early difficulties stemmed from a lack of information on how to cope with blindness at the time of his diagnosis. Having overcome these struggles, it motivated him to want to make a difference in the lives of other visually-impaired people. So he helped research the problems of other people within the visually-impaired community. Most shared similar sentiments about the experience of losing their sight, and they were all aggrieved about the lack of information that was available.

In response to this, The Blind Way Forward emerged to meet the needs of people with visual impairment who are going through such challenges.

The main objective of the project is to enrich, enlighten and motivate people who have recently been diagnosed with a visual impairment, says a release from the project organisers. Blind Way Forward project members believe people living with a visual impairment can contribute to the development of T&T in a meaningful way.

Additionally, the project is hoping to inform the friends and family of the blind about the support that is available for their loved ones. “This will help everyone to make informed decisions that will assist the person who is struggling with their visual impairment to adapt to this new lifestyle as quickly as possible,” states a release from Game Changer Concepts on behalf of the project.

The Blind Way Forward project team will present their information package tomorrow: a 30-minute film, a one-hour audiobook, a braille sample, an information booklet and an intuitive website. The package will be available for purchase at the launch.

Project organisers say they are seeking investors, mentors and volunteers who are willing to contribute their time, expertise and finances to help the project grow. The project launch is from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm tomorrow, at Nedco’s Training Room in Barataria.