IGT to donate more equipment to Immortelle centre

“The centre has come a long way from its one computer, reaching one student at a time—to several computers, tablets and smart televisions reaching several students or a whole class throughout the day,” said Charlene Gittens, acting principal of the Immortelle Children’s Centre for Special Education.

The Immortelle Children’s Centre, founded in 1980, is one of this country’s well-known special needs schools with a student population of 72 young people with a range of disabilities. The centre is divided into a preschool, an intermediate school and a skills department, all of which provide access to education and vocational skills training for individuals with moderate to severe disabilities.

In July 2015, IGT (formerly GTech) partnered with the Immortelle Centre for Special Education in St Ann’s, Port-of-Spain, and donated state-of-the-art computer equipment to the centre, including iPads, desktop computers, mobile carts with smart televisions and printers.

“Overall, the media technology access has led to a significant improvement in how the classes are delivered and the ultimate learning experience for all of the students,” said Gittens about the generous past donations of equipment from IGT. In light of the significant progress achieved by the students of the centre, IGT said it plans to make an additional donation of three mobile carts with smart televisions.

After using the technology for a little more than a year now, Gittens was pleased to report that, “The iPads have been a great asset, as at least five additional students now have IT access. Prior to that, a maximum of only ten students could have been accommodated in a class each day.”

The mobile carts with smart televisions have been particularly useful in providing wider access to the student body. Gittens explained: “when the centre received the units, we were excited beyond description as it meant that we would be able to reach more than half of the student body every day.”

The mobile smart televisions with large screens and clearer sound have been ideal for teaching an entire class, as the units provide a different form of teaching for classes of up to six children at a time. The units can be wheeled to areas with greater accessibility, which makes them more useful to both the students and the teachers.

The smart televisions are typically used for lectures, demonstrations or for interacting with the students. The sessions that are taught vary, and include Math, Social Studies, Science, Cooking—and even a session on understanding emotions, using sign language.

Having the units in the classroom as a teaching tool has resulted in the students being more engaged and motivated by the vibrant colours, sounds and movement they produce. Consequently, the students are much more attentive, engaged and focused on the subject matter being taught, said a release from IGT.