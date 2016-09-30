MusicTT seeks strategic plan success

Earlier this week, T&T Music Company Ltd (MusicTT) invited members of the media to a collaborative session with Sound Diplomacy, the UK-based company that will be responsible for producing the National Strategic Action Plan for the Music Industry of T&T.

On October 1, Sound Diplomacy and MusicTT will also convene an “engagement session” at the CLR James Auditorium, Cipriani College of Labour and Co-Operative Studies, Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Valsayn at 2 pm.

MusicTT GM Jeanelle Frontin said Saturday’s session is imperative for Sound Diplomacy to get a comprehensive insight of T&T culture and our music industry’s distinctive issues directly from its stakeholders.

Frontin assured that, in addition, MusicTT will be ensuring that there are widely-circulated online surveys and calls/interviews with all the music/music-related organisations, associations, influential stakeholder groups and representatives of various relevant entities.

Asked why a foreign entity was selected to pilot this initiative, Frontin said: “We (MusicTT) put out a request for proposals for the Strategic Action Plan for the Music Industry of T&T last year (the deadline was in August 2015) and we received tender proposals for local, regional and foreign companies. By following the proper procurement process, all proposals were evaluated and Sound Diplomacy was, eventually, awarded the tender.

“Their experience in this area is quite extensive and we are confident in their ability to do this. They are also cognisant of how much of our culture they will need to understand in order to be successful with this project.

“This is also one of the reasons that this has been their first priority before beginning the development of the strategic action plan—being here, meeting with as many organisations and people as possible, to gain that unique insight.

“They will also be conducting interviews and online surveys both for the music industry and the general public (consumers of music) which we hope as many as possible will contribute to as well. This survey exercise will begin within the next couple weeks.”

Saturday’s exercise is expected to bear positive fruit for the myriad cultural expressions of T&T, inclusive of practitioners and organisations. Frontin said: “The Stakeholder Engagement on Saturday is an opportunity for Sound Diplomacy to get a wider point of view and diverse feedback on the challenges within the music industry (and hopefully potential solutions) from all in attendance.

“It is an opportunity we are hoping is taken advantage of by as many artistes, bands, musicians, producers, DJs, engineers and all others in music and/ or music business as is possible.

“This is perhaps one of the most critical sessions for the music industry as it will guide the needs to be addressed in the development of the Strategic Action Plan for T&T.

“I know that over the years, many of our passionate stakeholders have gone to these and come away from them feeling despondent, like it was ‘just another talk shop’. They contribute their views but, over time, nothing ever changes. These ‘talk shops’ have been an undeniable occurrence within the industry.

“We are hoping to end that vicious cycle by our actions. We want to not just ensure that strategic direction taken for our country in music is powered by their collective voice, but also that our implementation from October 2017 will prove that this engagement was not ‘just another talk shop’.”

“Implementation, implementation.” Frontin said is what MusicTT hopes to accomplish after April 2017. She added: “Monitoring, evaluation, adjustment and implementation. Let’s be honest—any strategic initiatives have failed, not just here but all over the world.

“There are many reasons why, for example: not taking the time to understand the people for which the strategy is intended, which we are currently addressing; creating plans that far exceed the resources or ability of the parties involved; lack of support from the government and/or private sector in funding the recommendations of the strategic plan. And of course, lack of proper execution (inclusive of monitoring, evaluating and adapting) which has plagued us as a nation for some time.”