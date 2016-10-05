‘I am Trinbagonian’

When you have to fill in a form asking you your race, what do you put?

I ignore race boxes. If there is a box that asks about my ethnicity I waiver between Mixed, Other or Trinbagonian.

Race, for me, is an irrelevant category of self-definition. I contend with it as a term when it comes to racist ideologies and racisms, but not as a way of identifying.

As per ethnicity, I think how we apply it here in T&T is tired and stale. Ethnicity doesn't just refer to shared physical features, it also refers to shared customs and values. I see the islands of T&T as distinct ethnic groups. I think we have more connections to these ethnic identities than to the hyphenated identities that we quarrel about daily here. So when I say Mixed, I really mean I am a combination of Trinidadian and Tobagonian. But I also know that it is a play on being a Dougla in T&T which is how I am also seen.

How do you see your ethnic roots & heritage? Is it important to how you define yourself, or is it irrelevant, an accident of birth?

My ethnic roots and heritage used to be important to how I identified myself. But I think at different ages and stages in our lives we position ourselves differently in relation to our ethnic identity. As a child and young adult I w­­as more invested in the idea of being dougla/mixed race than I am now.

Currently my definition of self is Trinbagonian. And I see Trinbagonian as a subset of the larger Caribbean identity. When I am in Trinidad, I see how my Tobagonian roots have shaped my world view and when I am in Tobago I see how my Trinidadianness has shaped my world view. I feel and see the differences. Of course, now I'd have to explain what I mean by Trinidadianness and Tobagonianness—what traits I associate with these identities.

And that might take a while. But let me simplify by saying I think of Trinidadians as full of life and mischief and Tobagonians as being pragmatic and levelheaded. And those two definitions are informed by the traits of my parents.

Do you celebrate your ethnic heritage, ignore it as irrelevant, or have mixed feelings about it?

I celebrate everything. Even from the cultural groups that I have no direct blood ties to because I believe that every group here has directly impacted on the cultures that I claim as my own.

Do you think race is important in T&T?

Yes. We come from a colonial structure. Colonialism was heavily invested in race and racist theories to determine how resources and privilege were distributed. Land, our most precious and finite resource, was handed out here on a strict race policy. Europeans got land for being white. Europeans also got land for owning African-descended people. When you begin a country and a culture on those tenets, linking race with resource distribution, how can it not be important?

Do you think different ethnicities have different values?

The ethnicities here came from diverse cultures; these cultures have diverse world views. Religious practices have played an important role in promoting that diversity. Religion also plays a crucial role in establishing "values" in a society.

Trinidad (I'm being island-specific here) has populations that all see themselves as aggrieved minorities. No one acknowledges their privileges.

For example, Whites here no longer wield political power, but they don't like to admit that their complexion is still very useful currency. We still have colour and complexion hierarchies that favour lightness and demonise blackness, but let's not make race an issue; all o' we is one. We have hair texture hierarchies, but employers ­­­­­­will pretend that their workplaces are diverse and equal opportunity spaces. We have accepted body types, and mas bands then tell us which costumes we will be approved to wear. And all of these things I have mentioned are fundamentally linked to race constructs because of how we started and evolved as a society.

How long have you/your family had roots here (best estimate)?

My family has been in the Caribbean for centuries. On the Tobagonian side, I am descended from people who lived and worked on one of the largest and oldest estates. On my dad's side at least a century.

What do you like and dislike about T&T culture?

I like our potential and our love of life. I am frustrated by our ingrained self loathing. I wish we could be past that. And start loving ourselves and this space and treating everything with greater esteem and respect.

Do you know about the beliefs and lifestyles of T&T people of different ethnic heritages from your own?

Yes. A lot. Studying culture is something I do both formally and informally. Often I know more about people's ethnic heritages than they do. That amuses me.