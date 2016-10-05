Loving the mix

When you have to fill in a form asking you your race, what do you put?

Depending on the options available, "other" or "mixed"; if no options are available, "mixed".

How do you see your ethnic roots & heritage? Is it important to how you define yourself, or is it irrelevant, an accident of birth?

I am very proud of my roots and when I lived in Europe, I believe it allowed me to interact with others from different countries more easily, as well as have a greater appreciation of and respect for other cultures. I jokingly say that I can't afford to be racist, given my background.

Do you celebrate your ethnic heritage, ignore it as irrelevant, or have mixed feelings about it?

I definitely do not ignore it, but I also do not go out of my way to celebrate it. In my family, we traditionally spend a day together making our own pastelles every year but then again, I know people who are not mixed with Spanish who do the same. Every Arrival Day, Divali or Eid, we cook curry, even though we are practising Christians. I love any excuse to dress up in East Indian wear and I also like to dress up, even if it is just at home, in African wear for Emancipation Day.

Do you think race is important in T&T? Do you think different ethnicities have different values?

Given our history, I think that race is important in T&T and while it is important to remember our ancestors and be proud of our past, we should be careful about near fanaticism around “Mother Africa” and “Mother India”, as this could promote divisiveness in the country.

I do believe that different ethnicities have different values. For example, the East Indians in Trinidad tend to instill in their children the importance of hard work and the men are usually expected to provide for the family, while the women are usually responsible for running the house.

How long have you/your family had roots here (best estimate)?

As far as I know, my family has had roots here since the late 19th century.

What do you like and dislike about T&T culture?

I love the diversity in T&T, as evidenced by the variety of cuisines one can find here. I also love how open we are to celebrating with our people of different faiths. For example, around Divali and Eid, it is common for Hindus and Muslims to invite neighbours or friends, who may not be Hindu or Muslim, over to share a meal with them; and the beautiful thing is, the non-Hindu or non-Muslim gladly accepts the invitation without any sort of awkward feeling.

I dislike the concept of “Trini time”, as well as the lawlessness and immorality that are prolific around Carnival. For example, my family and I suffer almost every year from excessive noise from nearby fetes and the aftermath of J'Ouvert celebrations.

Do you know about the beliefs and lifestyles of T&T people of different ethnic heritages from your own?

I think I have a basic knowledge of the varying ethnicities but there's always room to learn more.