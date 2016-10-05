The thespian who loves his job

Actor Glenn Davis has mixed feelings about local theatre. He said: “The theatre, like every other industry, has its ups and downs. Right now the audiences are diminishing. Why? The economy, the types of shows, not giving new actors a chance, producers playing safe and using who they know.

“Mounting a play is quite expensive—the price for renting theatre space, advertising in the media makes the producers charge an admission fee to compensate. The better known production houses use a lot of the same faces and same sort of script. So it is like Carnival. You leave with nothing substantial.

“Last year I had a beautiful experience of being invited to do a part in Moon on a Rainbow Shawl in which Cecilia Salazar and myself were the only two experienced actors. The young people were excellent, most of them coming from UWI. The whole cast worked so hard and the audiences showed their appreciation giving them tremendous rounds of applause. These young people gave me a good feeling for the future. Incidentally, the play was directed by Mervyn de Goeas.

“I would like to believe that the State accepts the importance of culture, but culture is an expression of a society, and there are so many different expressions in our multi-ethnic country, that I would certainly not want to be an employee at the Ministry of Culture. As Chalkdust mentioned recently, ‘education and culture should go together’, but too many young people are ‘functional illiterates’. We should ask ourselves: why?

“Recently, Gerry Besson was asked to comment on how he sees our country after 54 years of Independence and it was a very interesting interview. Mr Besson’s account should be read by everyone who has serious interest in our country. I think it should be mandatory readings for students in Forms 5 and 6.

“Not all, but most of the professions today, I mean it’s not about law or medicine, it seems to be all about money. It’s all business. In what is called ‘first world’ countries, I understand most theatre shows are subsidised. For example, when you buy a ticket for US$100 the State pays about $35. Of course checks and balances are put in place to ensure no one abuses the system.”

About the proliferation of farce-type plays as opposed to “serious” plays, Davis said:

“Serious plays are done, but by the less known theatre companies, and most of them are quite good, but they do not attract ‘sell-out’ audiences.

“We are not doing too many farces these days. It is a type of comedy that numerous people do not enjoy. I met someone recently who saw a show and her party of five left. I did not see the play but the person was telling me that they spoke about a sensitive part of a woman’s anatomy for eight minutes. Some people are not prepared to accept that type of show; she says she will never go back to a show by that production house again. So you see there are so many different people to entertain and satisfy.

“With regard to serious shows, they were very popular in the 70s to the mid to late 90s. I remember a friend of mine who had a very important and demanding job telling me he does not go to see any serious plays with people dying, etc, because when he comes to a show he wants to relax, he wants to laugh—as his life is serious enough. So you see.”

A wealth of acting mentors

Aside from US actors Meryl Streep, Al Pacino and Denzil Washington, Davis has a number of mentors in local theatre. He said: “My first mentor is Lennox Lake. Lennox, Barry Edghill and myself did numerous plays at the Country Club and that propelled us onto the Queen’s Hall stage where we had successful shows for about four years, to always sold-out audiences. We were known as ‘the three fools’. Lennox showed me the fundamentals of stagecraft and the importance of speaking to the audience whereby the people at the back can hear your delivery without you shouting.

“But, oh my God, there are so many mentors. There are people like Raymond Choo Kong. Novices should pay Raymond to direct them. ‘Attack the stage’! he would say. Or if, during a rehearsal, you tried something, he would not get upset but would say, ‘What’s that, Glenn, let me see it again,’ and you will know what he thinks when he says, ‘Glenn, me eh like that yuh know’? And that would be it.

“Wendell Manwarren on the other hand is such a mature director, really different but excellent. Then there is Mervyn De Goeas; some people say he is terrible to work with but I say ‘au contraire’. Mervyn is compassionate, gentle and kind off the stage, however, you will get it if you are playing the fool.

“One can learn so much from just listening to Cecilia Salazar give you her experiences with the various characters she has done; too many to mention. And one cannot forget ‘the three sisters’—Penelope Spencer, Nicky Crosby and Mairoon Ali (who played my wife on so many occasions)—all fabulous actors. And then there is Richard Ragoobarsingh. Sharing a stage with Richard is total enjoyment. He is such a great actor and easy to work with.

“When you come down to it, we all learn from each other, and as such, one can say we are all mentors to each other. It is great. Theatre people are such beautiful people, sensitive and courageous.”

Work at the St Dominics Pastoral Centre

So, whither goes Glenn Davis in the future? He replied: “Well, I am now threescore and ten and I work for the Dominican Fathers and I can be found daily on the compound of St Finbar’s Church. I enjoy it immensely, but like every other job, you have some not-so-good days. I hope to continue teaching at my alma mater.”

Davis currently manages the St Dominic’s Pastoral Centre, where he has been working for the past two years and nine months. The Centre was built under the auspices of the Dominican Friars of T&T, and is located on the grounds of the St Finbars RC Church on Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin.

The centre is a separate building from the church—Davis quips: “The Church is a hospital for sinners, not a club for saints.” So, while he’s happy to direct passers-by to the Church, he himself manages the Centre’s work, which includes a free medical clinic every week, open to everyone of any faith. The centre also runs a 400-seat auditorium in constant demand for a wide range of entertainment and fundraising church activities; Davis books all the acts there.

Davis says that it is never too late to change yourself for the better, sometimes in unexpected but necessary ways. He himself shares that he was visited by the adult son of a good colleague while working at the centre early this year.

The son’s advice and programme of lifestyle change eventually led to a very healthy transformation for Davis, who shared that in the past year, he has lost 70 pounds—so much so, he says, that some people no longer recognise him.

It’s all a part of the circle of healing, sharing and help at the centre, in which Davis plays a part. He says: “I also speak to young people, especially couples, some married and some not, with all their various problems in our society today. I do not consider myself a counsellor, just an adviser. So I advise a lot of young people, especially in marriage, but I also help those not married—getting them to face their problems in a positive way. So far it has been quite rewarding to all.”