Book relates family, work history of Therese Mills

It took quite a while—62 years after her entry into the world of mass media—but the late journalist Therese Mills eventually “began to assemble my papers” in 2007 to write the story of her life.

By then, the first-ever T&T woman editor-in-chief had already undertaken both risky and posh assignments at home and overseas and, in her words, “interviewed presidents and prime ministers, the famous and the ordinary, revolutionaries and jailbirds, bishops, sinners and saints still awaiting canonisation.”

Following her death on January 1, 2014, it was left to her daughter and journalistic colleague, Suzanne Mills, to finish the story—a task undertaken with the sensitivity and care of a capable journalist surviving the instructions of an editor/mother.

Byline: The Memoirs of Therese Mills tells the journalist’s story at the pace of a reporter with an open deadline and the notes of a researcher scouring the lives and times of numerous people, things, events and places spanning decades of journalistic exploration.

In the end, both traveller and journey become the story and there is obvious attention to the detail an awareness of column inches permits. It is, consequently, a relatively thin but valuable volume, comprising a virtual compendium of autobiographical news features.

But Byline is no newspaper, however much its journalistic intent. Some gory details are there alright, but there is as much attention to sympathetically sketching the general outlines of a life spent in the newspaper business as journalist, boss and corporate servant.

Like every other project, the editor-in-chief remains in charge. Suzanne winces at belatedly captured, however minor, typographical flaws as if her mother’s thick red copy-editing marks await. But such awareness has led to a publication the late newsroom boss would have certainly added with pride to the “papers” boxed away following her departure from the T&T Guardian “frying pan” in 1993 “into the fire of editing Newsday.”

The book begins with a series of testimonies from Suzanne, three generations of journalists including Mills’ colleague-for-life John Babb, a younger Horace Monsegue and relative newcomer Andre Bagoo, who only recently announced his departure from the media business. There is also an interview with academic, Dr Hamid Ghany, focusing on the advent of Newsday and Mills’ contribution to the newspaper.

But page 39 with Write Your Story, is where the action really starts, picking up the narrative with a summary of Mills’ long career and explaining that memoir-writing had been a long-awaited promise to her family and part payment of a debt “owed to my children to tell them why they had to spend so much time with their grandmother, Alice, while their own mother was out ‘on assignment’.”

In telling her own story, Mills relates an interesting family history and also provides valuable no-punches-pulled source material for a narrative on the development of the newspaper business in T&T.

There is an imbalance in favour of what is described in the book as the “zenith” of Mills’ long career—the launch and success of Newsday as a “third” morning paper. However, there is also much about the ins and outs of corporate media life from her initiation, at age 16, at the Gazette in 1945 (“the local news of the day was not much different from what we read today”) to her departure from the T&T Guardian in 1993—the latter related in a chapter interestingly titled, Rumour Has It.

Byline ought to be recommended reading for anyone interested in a career in journalism in the Caribbean. There is as much implicit instruction on the framing of stories as there is guidance on surviving the newspaper business.

For example, explaining the outrage generated by the transition from “good news” reporting to “pictures of heads in boxes and cadavers on the front pages (of Newsday),” Suzanne opines that “we captured the times that were upon us.”

In her own words, though, Mills relates the story of two BWIA flight attendants who were killed in a spectacular 1964 murder/suicide in New York and the battle to keep the story out of the Guardian.

“I can say it gives me no pleasure to report stories such as the tragedy of two young women being thrown seven floors to their death and of the gruesome suicide of their killer,” Mills writes

“But the reality of life is such that the bad things people do…must be reported if a society is not to bury its head in the sand and ignore the reality of man’s cruelty to man.”

• MORE INFO: Byline: The Memoirs of Therese Mills is available online at Amazon and at Paper Based Book Store in Hotel Normandie, St Anns and Pop-In bookstores.