Celebrating World Teachers’ Day

Yesterday people around the world celebrated World Teachers’ Day.

This initiative began with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) in 1994, but celebrates a great step made for teachers 28 years before, when a special conference convened by Unesco adopted a recommendation which was quite beneficial for teachers around the world.

The recommendation according to Unesco “set forth the rights and responsibilities of teachers as well as international standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, teaching and learning conditions.”

Why should we have an entire day dedicated to teachers? Why not? Think about the incredible influence teachers have across the world. Teachers are responsible for sharing knowledge, nourishing minds and very often also play the roles of guardian, counselor and mediator.

Unfortunately, the teaching profession hardly ever receives the respect it deserves so October 5 is a day dedicated to appreciating, assessing and improving the educators of the world.

Most of us have had at least one teacher who has had an impact on our lives—whether by helping us to achieve stellar grades due to their patience and natural ability to effectively impart knowledge, or by ensuring that we were able to develop into holistic individuals.

Henry Adams, a historian once said “teachers affect eternity; no one can tell where their influence stops”.

We at Alta have certainly seen this time and time again. We are extremely grateful for our volunteer tutors, who dedicate their time to teaching adults around Trinidad to read and write. We have seen where their influence has not only improved the quality of life of Alta students, but also their families.

As our students learn to read and write, they are able to help their children with their homework, read to them and teach them. In celebration of World Teachers’ Day, we would like to thank all our volunteer tutors- past and present for the difference they have made in the lives of Alta students.

If you would like to become an Alta volunteer tutor, you are in luck because we are currently recruiting tutors for the next academic year (September 2017).

Alta requires only a Grade 1 or 2 in CSEC English General Proficiency (or equivalent) and your commitment to teach twice a week for two hours per session for the academic year September 2017-July 2018.

Providing that you can commit, call Alta now for an interview 624-2582.

After you call us, call a friend who you think may be interested and encourage them to call us too!

After your interview, once it is clear that you can commit and that Alta is a match for you, you will have to observe