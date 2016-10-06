Cindy-Ann Gatt— Celebrating Caribbean stories

It’s hard to miss the fact that Flow was the presenting sponsor of the T&T Film Festival (TTFF). And according to its Director of Marketing, Cindy-Ann Gatt, it’s a relationship that Flow hopes to continue for a long time to come.

“The fact is we in the Caribbean, and specifically T&T, cannot wait for others to tell our stories, we have to empower ourselves to insert our narrative into the global film industry. The festival is a testament to the fact that a new wave of storytellers—our filmmakers—are sharing stories that resonate with those of us who have an appetite to see ourselves on the big screen, and the success of some of these stories at an international level means that there is an even wider audience for what we have to say.”

“It’s also great to know that some of these stories are being told by women. Two of the four local feature films this year are produced and directed by Abigail Hadeed and Maria Govan (Play the Devil) and Teneille Newallo and Darisha Beresford (The Cutlass).”

As a platform for local content, Cindy and her team at Flow see festivals like the TTFF and on a regional level, Caribbean Tales, as critical to the development of a Caribbean-wide film industry and intend to continue supporting these efforts, as well as building their Video on Demand (VOD) platform.

“VOD is a great tool for Caribbean filmmakers to reach a wider audience—not just in Trinidad but in all territories in the region where Flow provides a pay TV service, including Barbados, Jamaica, Curacao and Cayman Islands. For example, while things are slowly changing, it can still be difficult for Caribbean filmmakers to find space on local movie screens outside of the film festival season. VOD provides an opportunity to put the filmmakers in touch with consumers through their TV screens, with all the revenue earned going directly to the filmmaker– not to Flow. At the end of the day it’s about supporting excellence in Caribbean Arts and promoting Caribbean content. We seek to be part of the wider effort to build an audience for Caribbean cinema and TV”.

An avid supporter of local culture, Cindy is a firm believer that T&T is culturally rich and that we have a responsibility to both expose our children to, and immerse them in, the diversity of the Arts.

“Art literacy helps us better articulate our space and re-imagine our future beyond current possibilities. It is something that filmmakers as storytellers do so well.”

Asked about the films in the Festival she was most excited about she said, “Well, the four local ones of course—Play The Devil, The Cutlass, Tomb and Sanskara. It’s exciting to see the great cinematography, parts of T&T reflected back at us so beautifully, the special effects and the storylines —both challenging and forward-thinking. It’s comforting to know that our storytelling is in good hands.”