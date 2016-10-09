The do’s and don’ts of breast surgery

Dr Rajendra S Rampaul

Pink Hibiscus Breast Health Specialist

Many times in my practice I would be asked to give a second opinion on a patient’s care and often, the initial care that was received at another centre may be different to what I would recommend.

Whilst many areas of medicine do have nuances and opinions which can define the next step taken, cancer care in general does have some foundation stones. In breast surgery this is particularly so and in fact, in the United Kingdom most care is often standardised and the standard of care can be sought through national guidelines in the United Kingdom called NICE.

Also the British Association of Surgical Oncology (Baso) is an association that produces clear practicing guidelines for doctors in the area of breast health.

The interested reader should go to these websites and have a look for themselves. Similarly on the other side of the Atlantic, the Americans and Canadians have standardised most of their breast care. Despite this, you will notice that each side of the Atlantic does have differences, nonetheless some of the core principles, such as how to proceed with a diagnosis, how to achieve a diagnosis, and what are the goals of surgery tend in most cases to be standard.

I want to touch on just a few of these areas so that patients and their relatives who are affected with a diagnosis of breast cancer or may have a breast lump and may need to proceed to a diagnosis can use the information laid out here to provide some level of education in their journey. Again, it is always worth discussing this with your doctor to understand if there is deviation in your particular case, whilst deviation is recommended, because there can be benefits to different options.

First, in achieving a diagnosis the concept of a triple assessment applies in almost 99.9 per cent of cases. This triple assessment approach involves an examination, imaging of some type which always uses mammography at some point in the journey. There are stages of breast cancer (Stage O) that cannot be diagnosed without a mammogram as DCIS, which is Stage O breast cancer, is impalpable in almost all cases.

The final component of triple assessment is a biopsy. Many times, one may be confronted with the option with what is called surgical biopsy where you are taken to the operating theatre and have a formal incision made into the breast and a part of the tissue is removed. That has, in general, become an outdated approach and the modern approach is to use what is called an image-guided biopsy.

Image-guided biopsies utilise tru-cut needles and some form of imaging such as ultrasound or mammogram to target the lesion or lump. This provides an absolutely accurate approach to sampling the tissue rather than if you use your hands or do blind surgery, you can miss the lump. In the United Kingdom all biopsies are mandated to have an image guided approach before any other approach is considered.

The second step after biopsy provides an answer about the area and then you get down to the discussion of how surgery can achieve a cure for you. The goal of surgery is to remove the lesion or the cancer entirely and achieve what is called safe margins.

Recently, there is much debate in the surgical world about what margins are, essentially for the non-physician it is the concept of a rim of normal tissue surrounding the cancer tissue. This is important because you never want to just take the cancer out, you need to take normal tissue out as well so that the patient has a very low risk of relapse or recurrence.

How much is this normal tissue that surrounds it is a matter of much debate, where the American side of life has recommended in many instances up to 1 mm, but on the British side of life the margins need to be much more generous. This is in fact an area of contention for patients who do have what is called breast conservation or lumpectomy surgery.

Mastectomy margins are not so ambiguous, and once the surgeon is able to confirm that the entire breast is removed and margins are achieved, which can be 1 mm more, this is accepted. With surgery provides further tissue and we are able to understand much more of the biology of a cancer, and after that comes many decisions which includes whether chemotherapy should be given or radiation therapy.

Next week, we shall discuss further the role of reconstructive surgery in patients diagnosed with breast cancer and how we make decisions on chemotherapy and radiation therapy.