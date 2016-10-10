Reigniting ancestral fires

Some 52 indigenous/First Nations people from Belize, Suriname, Guatemala, Guyana, Dominica, St Vincent, Australia, Canada and the US are visiting T&T this week as part of First People’s Heritage Week, which started last Saturday, and continues until this Saturday, with a mix of private and public activities.

‘“Re-igniting the ancestral fires—establishing presence” is the theme of this year’s activities, organised by the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community (SRFPC) based in their centre at Paul Mitchell Street in Arima.

The Guardian interviewed Chief Ricardo Bharath Hernandez at the centre to hear more about the heritage events.

“Don’t keep ignoring us,” was one of the messages coming from the chief, directed at governments which historically have not acknowledged First People’s rights here, and which have been glacially slow to act on tangible heritage or land-related issues.

The chief, meanwhile, is eagerly anticipating a fruitful meeting with regional indigenous colleagues, and an uplifting week of commemoration of the First People’s presence in T&T.

The highlight of the week will be October 14, the Day of Recognition, which will begin at 6.30 am with prayer—a ceremonial smoke ritual will take place at the Hyarima monument (Princess Royal Park, Arima) followed by a street parade. A formal awards ceremony, with some cultural performances, happens later that evening, from 6.30 pm to 9 pm at the Hyarima Monument Park.

But to what extent are First Peoples recognised, even in Arima? Some children, seeing them, may still think they are part of a stray Carnival band.

Chief Bharath Hernandez says more and more, people are indeed becoming aware of the existence of the Amerindian heritage, yet for many, it’s still a huge surprise: “I didn’t know this existed” is still a common comment, he says.

So to help educate people, this year the SRFPC had opted to invite schools to take part in the parade. However, a school holiday (due to a TTUTA activity on that same day), scotched those plans. Which leads Chief Bharath Hernandez to renew his call for a one-off Day of Recognition (a public holiday to be given for just one year) to give everyone a chance to celebrate and learn about First Peoples in T&T.

“We are not asking for a holiday for a lime, for people to get time off to go to the beach, and to fete, and so on. Yes, you will have some people not interested in First Peoples issues, and they will embrace the opportunity to relax. But the underlying factor is to bring national awareness and recognition to the First Peoples, past, present and future,” said the chief.

“Now, when it is not a holiday, and you have so many competing things, you find people not being able to take part—because they have to go to work, or in the case of schools, because of clashing activities. But a one-off holiday would show meaningful recognition of First Peoples by the authorities. And we are not unreasonable. We are not asking for a holiday every year.”

“It brings us back to the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples,” said the chief, “—which tells you that indigenous peoples are equal to all other peoples. I ask myself the question time and time again (as do others)—if we are equal, why are we not considered for this one-off holiday for the recognition that we are asking?

“The other ethnicities have permanent yearly holidays where they can speak, and tell their story. Yet not us. So it shows that we are not equal. It could even be interpreted as some kind of discrimination.”

“I want to take it further than that,” said the chief. “Recently, three years ago, Caricom mandated Caricom countries to set up reparations committees to speak to the issues of native genocide and African enslavement. While that is good, and you could discuss it and see how you could go to the former colonial powers for redress, in some way, for the ills of the past, it is also important for our own governments to stop and realise that while they are not responsible for the plight of indigenous peoples—they inherited it from the colonial powers—issues still need to be corrected.

“While present governments are not responsible to mete out compensation for all that is necessary to indigenous communities, they have a part to play. And the part that we see them playing is to take the first step in what they can do—like recognise the First Peoples requests, such as a one-off public holiday in T&T as a day of recognition; by addressing the concerns of treating indigenous remains at the Red House with respect; and by assisting us in the development of the (25-acre Arima) land. Which they say they are doing, but we are still waiting. So these are some of the ways in which the community sees the Government really helping.”

The chief noted that Australia made a public apology for the ills of that government to its indigenous people on Feb 13, 2008. Canada also apologised for its abuse of its own indigenous peoples on June 12, 2008. And Pope Francis of the Roman Catholic Church also apologised for the “grave sins” of colonialism against the indigenous peoples of the Americas in a speech to grassroots people in Bolivia in July 2015.

“Now while Canada and Australia may be different from us—in that their governments in the early days helped perpetuate some of the ills against indigenous peoples—they set a precedent.

“We think our T&T Government can meaningfully recognise First Peoples through action, rather than lip service, to show us they are serious in what they are saying. Only then, can you say you are serious about reparation.”

The chief mentions that his own view on reparations is different from most.

“Most others may be calculating, cent by cent, the value of all the ills and the destruction of peoples and the genocide. But I don’t know how they are going to do that,” says Bharath.

“My own view is—for us, as a community, recognising where we are, what has happened in the past has happened—that is history. Some of the actions in the past put us in a disadvantaged position today. But we recognise where we are, and we see a vision for the future.

“So this is our vision, this is how we can see we can bring back our people and give them a sense of pride, give them a sense of belonging, give them a sense of coming to a place where, through their culture and their work, they can make a decent enough living for themselves. Bring back that pride to them. Then those countries that were in some way responsible for the destruction, the demise of the culture of the First Peoples, can contribute in some measure to the development of our heritage village...Maybe each of them can help with a section of it.”

PUBLIC ACTIVITIES

• Monday, Oct 10—Arima Velodrome: 9.00 am – 2.30 pm:

Children’s edu-fun tours at the amphitheatre/Velodrome. Students can see and experience indigenous crafts, song, music, dance language workshops, and a petting zoo.

• Wednesday, Oct 12—Port-of-Spain: 10.00 am—3.00 pm:

Street parade with school children and other ethnic groups in Port-of-Spain, starting from the Red House, thence to Frederick Street, and ending on the Brian Lara Promenade. At the Promenade there will be an arts & crafts exhibition and sale, with performances by visiting groups.

• Thursday, Oct 13—Arima & Chaguanas:

6.30 am—Arima River—Water Ritual

5:30 pm—Chaguanas Borough Corporation Auditorium—Free public lecture on Champions of the First Peoples

• Friday, Oct 14—Day of Recognition:

6.30 am—Arima: Hyarima Ritual & street parade with Arima school children

6.30 pm—9.00 pm—Arima: First Peoples Community Awards at the Hyarima Monument Park