Kim Johnson is a writer, cultural scholar and pan historian. His books include Descendants of the Dragon (2006—a history of the Chinese in Trinidad); and The Illustrated Story of Pan (2011). He was writer for the T&T films—Pan: Our Music Odyssey (2014—a 90-minute docudrama about steelpan), and Our Soul Turned Inside Out (2015—a 63-min documentary about traditional Carnival characters). He currently directs The Carnival Institute of T&T.

When you have to fill in a form asking you your race, what do you put?

Mixed.

How do you see your ethnic roots & heritage?

My good fortune.

Is it important to how you define yourself, or is it irrelevant, an accident of birth?

A fortunate accident that I am Trini and can claim many ethnicities—European, African, Asian and Creole.

Do you celebrate your ethnic heritage, ignore it as irrelevant, or have mixed feelings about it?

I claim all ethnicities, partly because my biological DNA includes Sub-Saharan, European and Chinese strains, but more importantly because my cultural DNA has that and more.

Your “cultural DNA.” Can you expand on that?

We in T&T are part of what I call a New World civilisation—North America, South America and the islands. Based unfortunately on the decimation of the original people, all of us are immigrants, White people, Black people, Indian people, all of us came from somewhere, and we created what in a sense is the modern world—the New World.

And this culture, whatever your biological background is, partakes of Europe, Africa, and of all of the different groups.

I suppose the most controversial (group) is the black. I would say: you could be the most racist redneck out, yet you are still partly black. Because the way you walk, the way you talk, the music you like, all of that came partly out of the black experience—that is black culture.

Now let me give you an example about another dominant, unspoken part of us, the European. We are all partly European (just as pan, because the scale it is tuned to, is a partly European instrument).

Some years ago a friend of mine who is from West Africa, from Benin—he lives in Trinidad, and married a Trinidadian woman —his father came to visit him. His father was a rural African tribesman. So after the father left, I saw my friend and asked him what his father thought about Trinidad. He said his father enjoyed it, that he was amazed at how rich Trinidad was, and that he was amazed at how many white people were here.

So I said: “Well, where you took your father to see all these white people?” And he said, well, he didn’t take him anywhere special, all over Port-of-Spain he just saw white people. And now, I didn’t understand that, and I said to my friend: “Explain.”

So to a tribal African, what tribe you are in is determined by the language you speak, the culture you are, the clothes you wear, the way you walk, your demeanour in public...All that determines your tribe. So for instance in Trinidad, you could be genetically African, Indian, Chinese—but if you dress and speak and behave in a certain way, then, as far as his father was concerned, you’re a white man.

What language do we speak? We speak the white man’s language fluently, we wear the white man clothes, we think like Europeans, we study in Western traditions. So as far as an African person from the countryside is concerned, we are all white people you know!

I was surprised. But it made sense. Because your tribe is a cultural thing. I mean, Trinidadians especially West Indians, like to discount the importance of Europe. We are in many ways profoundly African, profoundly Indian, but we are profoundly European as well. And we know that when we go back.

So I claim all of these. When I speak about the African contribution to the world, I say it’s us... The African experience of slavery (is there) when Bob Marley sings, or when Burning Spear (Winston Rodney) sings—”Do You Remember the Days of Slavery”…I am part of that. I am claiming African, who passed through the holocaust. At the same time, I claim my Chinese ancestors; both of my daughters’ middle names are Chinese as a homage to that.

So you’re saying we’re too hung up on genetic definitions, when we should be focusing on cultural definitions?

Oh there’s no doubt about that. The ultimate culture is the culture that we are creating in the New World, the creole culture, that is a mixture of all of those, and more importantly, it is the culture of improvisation, we make it up as we go along.

Take Peggy Ramesar, a TV/film producer, a Trinidadian who married an Indian man and lived in India and produced innovative TV there. She told me that what she would do when she was in India, was think of what she would do in Trinidad, and come up with something that’s totally beyond what an Indian might conceive of, because they are constrained within the corridors of their own tradition.

Another example is my brother, who was a VP of McCANN Erickson in New York—his first post when he left Trinidad was in Mexico. There he’d come up with many creative ideas for campaigns just by thinking of what he would do in T&T. And that is just the ability to think out of the box.

Because in T&T, we ent have no box! We have to build our own box! That is our tradition, and that is what we have to cherish. It gives us great freedom.

Let me take it even further. The art form that is the most powerful and important art form of the 20th and the 21st century is some form of popular music—whether its dancehall, reggae, calypso, soca, pan, blues, jazz, rock and roll, salsa or samba. Whatever it is, it is what came out of the New World, out of the experience of slavery, which included the experience of forced intermixture of peoples and absorbing the culture.

It was that creolisation that made us. It was more painful for some. But the fact is that it made us what we are. We, you, all of us, you could pretend you are Indian, you could pretend you are Chinese, and so on, but that is just a thing you try on, a mas you play.

So for me, ethnicity is a mas, you could put it on, you could take it off.

Do you think race is important in T&T?

Yes, but in a particular way. First, everyone resents that they are discriminated against—Black, White, Mixed and Indian, although this sentiment is not based on any reality. The only possible exceptions are some mixed people (red people) and Chinese, who know they are despised but don’t let it get under their skin.

Do you think different ethnicities have different values?

Definitely, in different areas. Afro-Trinis are the most “spiritual” (eg: deep belief in the immediate presence of other realities); Indo-Trinis are the most family-oriented in a patriarchal way; Chinese and Whites are the most pragmatic and filial, etc.

They are all very different, although the Africans don’t realise that but rather think all are similar to just slight aberrations of them. Reciprocally, the other groups despise what they think is Afro culture, such as very weak family bonds.

How long have you/your family had roots here (best estimate)?

My Chinese foreparents came around 1900 (i.e. when my grandmother was a child); my white great, great grandfather came around 1860 and his wife’s family came around 1790; my paternal great grandfather came around 1920 but I don’t know when his wife came. Significantly, she was the African foreparent.

What do you like and dislike about T&T culture?

I like the warmth and generosity of Trinis and our openness to the new, our anarchic spirit. I dislike the latter also, our lack of standards and gullibility, our lack of national pride and patriotism.

Do you know about the beliefs and lifestyles of T&T people of different ethnic heritages from your own?

I think so, but that’s because I have been intimately involved with partners from other groups, because I am considered by other groups to be an honorary member and am allowed privy to their in-group feelings, and because I have studied these matters anthropologically.