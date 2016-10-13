Ecliff Elie shows new line

Leading menswear designer Ecliff Elie treated guests to another fantastic evening of fashion, atmosphere and good cheer at the opening of his sixth retail store located at the Normandie Hotel in St Ann’s, on September 30.

The tailor, who consistently grew over the past two decades, to become a household name in this field not just here at home, but across the regionally and internationally, communicated to guests how he grew not just and a person, but as an entrepreneur.

He related that in order for his brand to grow, he had to adopt a deliberate system of investing in human capital to ensure the consistency of the brand to meet the satisfaction of the customer, too.

At the event hosted by Ken Simmons, Guardian Media Limited’s Kerron “Sunny Bling” Sealy delivered the feature address and underscored how augmenting his sartorial elegance added value to his currency in the world of show business and as a direct consequence heightened his level of confidence.

PHOTOS: SEAN NERO