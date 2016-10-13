Green Market holds upcycling contest

After its Eat Local challenge in April, The Green Market is asking the public to create the best idea for reusing plastic bottles.

Repurposing or up-cycling is an essential practice for reducing solid waste, so to encourage this, during this month the Santa Cruz-based market has launched its contest—The Cleverest Reuse of Plastic Bottles.

“Thinking about how to repurpose, and reuse plastic bottles will promote sustainability and express T&T’s exceptional creativity” said Adaeze Greenidge and Adelle Stollmeyer, both volunteer interns at The Green Market.

Members of the public are encouraged to send entries, with their name and a short biography, to The Green Market at the address: greenmarket.ttevents@gmail.com.

The rules are—People must use at least two plastic bottles and make an item that is both creative and useful in its structure.

Participants are asked to submit images and descriptions of their creations, and also bring samples to the Green Market on October 22 for the final judging.

Prizes will be distributed on October 29. The criteria for judging is based on originality, creativity and usefulness.

Also happening at the Green Market in this month are weekly Edible Talks.