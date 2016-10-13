Scotiabank Women race against breast cancer

Some 7,000 people gathered in Port-of-Spain, San Fernando and Tobago recently to take part in the Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5k, showing massive support for the cause, and helping to raise both awareness and funds.

Specific venues for the starting points were Lowlands in Tobago, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain and Skinner Park, San Fernando.

It was the 18th annual edition of the event, themed Making Strides. This year marked the introduction of a new digital registration process which enabled people to contribute to the T&T Cancer Society and pledge support for a race participant via an international online platform. Social media were also used and there were Making Strides T-shirts and tote bags on sale through a website. At Port-of-Spain on race day, volunteers came out to have their hair cut for the purpose of donating their hair to make wigs for cancer survivors.

A wide mix of all-female participants took part, including corporate teams, seasoned runners, families and friends.

The competitive race element was only a small part of the wider 5k objective of bringing women together to show solidarity for the cause.

Speaking before the event began in Port-of-Spain, Anya Schnoor, senior vice president and head of Caribbean East and South, Scotiabank, commended participants for their passion for the cause and said: “The Scotiabank Women against breast cancer is a true testament to the power that is sparked when women unify to support a cause, one that helps a nation to become better off. Since we launched this year, we have had an outpouring of donations to the T&T Cancer Society on our website and part proceeds from your registration will also benefit the Cancer Society for a community outreach programme.”

Race winners

Port-of-Spain

1st–Samantha Shukla

2nd–Alana Lee Woo

3rd–Jehann Jardine

San Fernando

1st­–April Francis

2nd–Juliet John Sambrano

3rd–Janel Bailey

Tobago

1st­–Aaliyah Mitchell

2nd–Grit Blackman

3rd–Dana llanos