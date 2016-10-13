Seminar aims to motivate students —The Eagle in Me

Culture House will be hosting a one-day motivational seminar for students of secondary schools on World Development Information Day, Monday, October 24. That day is also set aside to commemorate United Nations Day. The Project AWARE (A Wonderful and Rare Earth) initiative is made possible through the generosity of Republic Bank Limited as part of its Power to Make a Difference Programme.

Forty-five students, their teachers and guidance officers will participate in the seminar, entitled The Eagle in Me: Young People’s Empowerment. Motivation guru and renowned speaker Don la Foucade will deliver a special presentation at the seminar, which will be held at the Audio Visual Room, Nalis, Abercromby Street, Port-of-Spain.

The Eagle in Me is part of Project AWARE, an environmental awareness programme designed to arouse national consciousness on a wide range of environmental issues. AWARE aims to heighten awareness on the role and responsibility of citizens in the preservation and conservation of our environment. The seminar is designed to sensitise participants on the need to take responsibility for their emotional responses and to nurture their inner environment. Further it is hoped that the exercise will help to create an awareness in participants of the vast potential hidden within them and to sensitise them to the need to seek ways and means of tapping into this valuable resource by working from the inside out.

According to Culture House creative director and arts education specialist Theodora Ulerie, “The Eagle in Me can be a powerful instrument of empowerment for young adults by inspiring them to discover and explore the limitless potential within. Bringing them into the realm of understanding that all things are possible with faith, commitment and dedication can be the spark that ignites them to action. The resultant pride in achievement will spur them on to further action placing their feet firmly on the path to self-awareness and personal development.”