Six steps to becoming an Alta tutor

The Adult Literacy Tutors Association has officially begun its recruitment period for volunteers who are interested in becoming Alta tutors next year. Interested persons should have a Grade I or II CSEC English (or equivalent) and be able to commit to teaching an Alta class twice a week for two hours each time, from September 2017- July 2018.

If you have the time, Alta tutors over the years have all said that their experience tutoring has not only been incredibly rewarding but also an eye-opener and a learning experience. There are six steps to becoming a certified Alta tutor:

STEP ONE: Make contact

A simple phone call or email to one of Alta’s three offices to express interest in volunteering and have questions answered is the first step to becoming a volunteer. Persons calling can also schedule to attend an interview in Belmont (624-2582), Arima (664-2582) or San Fernando (653-4656).

STEP TWO: Interview

Volunteer tutors at Alta are unpaid, but no experience is necessary to become a volunteer. Interviews allow an opportunity to meet long-serving Alta members and get a better ‘feel’ for the organisation. Both you and Alta will agree on whether the time commitment and desire expressed matches what is required, and what other opportunities there are to serve.

STEP THREE: Observe

Volunteer applicants get the privilege of meeting our students when they are invited to observe a class in session for eight consecutive visits. Observation is a prerequisite for Alta’s annual Tutor Training Course, and volunteers will not be offered the opportunity to be trained without successfully completing observation.

STEP FOUR: Train

Alta provides training for all tutor volunteers. Training is a very important period on the Alta calendar, and is done over six weeks between April/May. Space is limited, and only 100 volunteers are trained annually for the intensive course.

STEP FIVE: Teach

Volunteers who complete the training will choose a class venue where they will begin their year of volunteer service. Teaching is the practical component of Alta’s Tutor Training Course and volunteers must complete 150 contact hours of teaching, or an academic year to be certified as an adult literacy tutor.

STEP SIX: Certify

Completing an academic year as an Alta tutor is an accomplishment to be celebrated and each year certificates are awarded to volunteers completing their year of service at our annual general meeting. Certified tutors can then become members of the Association.

We are looking forward to hearing from you.